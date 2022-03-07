WeCare for You: Says Plix through its International Women’s Day Campaign

Mumbai, 7th March 2022: Plix, India’s leading D2C plant-based wellness and nutrition brand have unveiled its campaign #WeCare to commemorate Women’s Day. The idea is to encourage all women to start prioritizing their health and wellness. While women care for their loved ones, Plix is here to care for them through a diversity of product offerings that can take care of various nutrition, skin, hair, and feminine health problems.

India is home to nearly 650 million women and they remain dedicated to the wellbeing and happiness of their families and friends. Being inherently good at emotional intelligence, social awareness, intuition and empathy, they continue to put everyone’s welfare above their own health and wellness. At times, they ignore their own health needs, and that’s something the #Wecare campaign aspires to change.

Selfless service to the family and society shouldn’t come at the cost of self-wellness for women. Plix’s campaign highlights that they are not alone in their endeavour. The extensive range of Plix products makes it possible for women to get super nutrition on the go, without the need to change their schedules or much additional effort.

Speaking about this, Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer, Plix, said, “Women in India have been accustomed to taking care of their family, relatives, and managing the household, despite several other commitments. While they proudly go about donning multiple hats, women tend to ignore their own health and nutrition needs, more due to lack of time than awareness. At Plix, #Wecare for women and our campaign is aimed at making them aware of our support through offering high-quality, delicious and easy to consume nutrition products that seamlessly fit into their busy schedules. We want to encourage women to address their health issues. With the help of healthy, clean, plant-based nutrition one can take care of any problems related to vaginal health, poor immunity, lack of energy, the need to fulfil fitness goals, addressing skin and hair care issues- it is time for women to indulge in themselves and their health and a good plant-based diet and nutrition will do just that.”

Plix was founded in March 2019 with the aim of becoming a leading brand for nutraceuticals that contain only clean, plant-based ingredients that fulfil the nutrition requirements of vegetarians. It offers a unique range of plant-based products containing raw superfoods in the most delicious, easy to consume and innovative forms. These help in enhancing fitness, wellness and beauty inside and out. Through its rapidly expanding range of offerings, Plix aims to change the conventional approach towards nutrition supplements.