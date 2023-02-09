WeddingWire India honors Top Indian Wedding Professionals with Couples’ Choice Awards 2023

National, 9 February 2023: The wedding industry was among the most impacted by the pandemic, and professionals and couples have risen to the occasion. They’ve worked harder than ever to continue celebrating love in a safe way, and now, after almost two years on pause, the industry is booming. To acknowledge the efforts of vendor partners, WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide and a leading online marketplace for couples and wedding professionals, has launched its second edition of the Couples’ Choice Awards. The Knot Worldwide has launched the Wedding Awards in multiple countries including India. With the Couples’ Choice Awards, WeddingWire India aims to recognize excellence in the services offered by vendor partners and become a seal of guarantee for couples in India.

With the Couples’ Choice Awards, WeddingWire India aims to recognize excellence in the services offered by vendor partners and become a seal of guarantee for couples in India. Rated by more than 1 lakh couples on their experience, these awards are a true testament to the unwavering commitment of these professionals and speak volumes of the trust couples and families place in these vendor partners. More than 70,000 registered vendors were reviewed by the couples on the WedTech platform in different categories and declared 937 winners across 18 different categories. The top 3 categories that bagged the highest number of awards are- Photography & Video, Health & Beauty, and Venues. As far as metro cities go, Delhi garnered the most awards.

“In line with the long trajectory of WeddingWire India, with these awards, we wish to provide the wedding industry with praise for all their hard work so that couples who are planning a wedding can choose their team of professionals with confidence that everything will go well and knowing that they are hiring great professionals in the industry. This year, moreover, we’re aware that the industry needs reasons to celebrate. These awards also serve as a source of motivation and hope at the beginning of a year. Similar to other countries around the world, we expect to see an all-time boom in weddings in India as well.”, says Juliana Gallo, VP of Sales LATAM from The Knot Worldwide, of which WeddingWire India in India forms a part.

Anam Zubair, Head of Marketing at WeddingWire India, said, “A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event that Indians celebrate. To recognize the real heroes- the vendor partners behind these weddings, TKWW took an initiative and started these awards. We are ecstatic that within a year, Couples’ Choice Awards have become a huge acknowledgment for the wedding industry.”

The Couples’ Choice Awards honors professionals from the following 18 categories: Bridal Accessories, Catering, Entertainment, Flowers and Decoration, Guests, Health and Beauty, Jewellery, Photography and video, Transportation, Venues, Wedding cards, Wedding planners, and more.