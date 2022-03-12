WEFT Foundation launches Womentastic App &honours Women Entrepreneurs from various fields.

Bengaluru, 12th March 2022: Woman Entrepreneurs For Transformation (WEFT) Foundation – a not-for-profit organization formed to support and provide a networking platform for women; honored women achievers from different walks of life in Bangalore. The event felicitated female entrepreneurs as a way to celebrate women’s empowerment. The winners comprise of NEED NAMES OF WINNERS

Somyaluhadia WEFT Young Achiever of the Year

Sujyothi N Prasad – WEFT Woman for Woman Award Pushpalatha MS – WEFT Achiever of the Year Dr. ShreyaGovind – WEFT Consultant of the Year GayathriVamsi – WEFT in Business Excellence of the Year Swati Jha – WEFT Author of the Year DeepthiBabu – WEFT Innovative Woman Leader of the Year AnujaSoni – WEFT Artist of the Year Deepti Bhandari – WEFT Dreamer of the Year Dr. Samina F Zamindar -WEFT Women Leader of the Year RoopaDeshraj – WEFT in Design Excellence of the Year ShilpaKulshrestha – WEFT Changemaker of the Year Rashmi V Kulkarni – WEFT Women Edupreneur of the Year Manjoo Shree. N – WEFT Transformational Leader of the Year SARGAM DHA – WAN BHAYANA WEFT Young Achiever of the Year (D2C) Category Swarna Raja – WEFT Entrepreneur of the Year in Art and Culture Dimple Verma – WEFT Techpreneur of the Year Sudakshina Bhattacharya – WEFT Most Influential Women of the Year PritiKabra – WEFT Emerging Author Wellness Trainer and Coach of the Year SmithaArangaly – WEFT Homepreneur of the Year Award AartiNotiyal – WEFT Woman in Public Relations of Year

The occasion was made more significant for all the women as WEFT launched its app ‘Womentastic’ – is a digital platform for women entrepreneurs to connect, network with each other, talk freely and opinionate and find solutions to their problems.

The fact that women entrepreneurs face numerous challenges in every field in different ways, thus WEFT Foundation began as an initiative to facilitate women with their entrepreneurial dreams. And the launch of the APP is an extension and taking the efforts to another level by providing women a common platform to gain instant access and visibility. Womentastic -the app fulfills the fundamental need of women entrepreneurs – to reach and connect. Womentasticwhich has been founded by Iti Rawat, Sanjay Kaul, and Gaurav Raheja was received with an amazing response even before its launch and several women downloaded the App at the launch event itself. The event was attended by dignitaries like the App’s Founders, along with Rekha Sharma, Dipika Trehan, Aparna Vedapuri Singh, AlinaAlam, VandanaSuri, Anisha Singh.

Ms. Iti Rawat, Founder of Weft Foundation commented on the event and the Womentastic app, “it is been overwhelming to see the wonderful response at the successful launch of the event and the support from the community for the app. Womentastic is the result of our belief that women already have the innate capacity and skill to succeed as entrepreneurs, and giving them a digital platform like Womentastic will further enhance their entrepreneurial skills and facilitate mutual support among them. Networking is an essential aspect of being an entrepreneur, and our app makes it easier than ever. Imagine being able to acquire funding with a single click of a button, or finding legal, health, counseling at different levels and other help by just submitting your query to the relevant group. Womentastic has everything a woman entrepreneur might want, from careers to business opportunities, and more. Our motto is ‘stronger together, as we believe that women supporting each other are the best way to promote women’s empowerment.”