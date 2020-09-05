WeiKFiELD thanks the #KitchenKaTeacher

Teachers are always sharing invaluable knowledge with their students, assisting them in new and improved ways. During the past few months, many people have had to bid goodbye to their guiding hands in the kitchen and embark on the journey of cooking as first-time chefs, and Weikfield has taken the liberty to thank popular food chefs who have become your #KitchenKaTeacher.

Professional chefs have been sharing their personal favourite recipes with you during quarantine, giving you new recipes to experiment with. The campaign was created after recognising the surge in recipe content on YouTube/Instagram during the quarantine by urban millennials. Owing to continuous support from the content creators who are also professional chefs, Weikfield decided to actively dedicate the Teacher’s Day to such Chefs for teaching their younger consumers how to cook their favourite recipes. Throughout quarantine, you must have also shared stories about your cooking adventures, so now let’s thank the #KitchenKaTeacher who helped you hone your inner chef!

