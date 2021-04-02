Welcome Spring At Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi

New Delhi- Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi,is ready to make Springan unforgettable celebration for guests who wish to enjoy the delightfulofferings and immersive experiences at the hotel.

To make the upcoming Easter weekend Egg-stra special Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi has curated a special Easter themed staycation packed with exciting inclusions. Guests can enjoy this Easter stay with Easter brunch or a breakfast buffet, curated amenities and endless joyful moments. To make the stay extra special guests will also have an option for an early check-in and late check-out and more. Starting from INR 8499, guests can check in for an Easter staycation on 3and 4 April 2021.

On Easter Sunday, guests canalso indulgein an egg-cellent Easter brunch at Tamra which includesdelicacies from around the world, delicious drinks and Easter activities. The brunch, starting at INR 3200 plus taxes will have Easter special dishes with the best of Tamra’s live kitchen on the platter, limitless beverages, and a special play area for children, and live music.

For those looking for unique experiences can head straight to the Grappa Bar for the Moonlight Brunch andindulge in a re-imagined night brunch experience withfree-flowing premium drinks, limitless Italian delicacies and beats by DJ Sunny at the moonlit patio of Grappa every Saturday from 8.30 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Guests can also experience an authentic Indian retreat with season special 110-min Ayurvedic treatment.Based on ancient principles of Ayurveda and designed to heal the body and create a balance between mind, body, and spirit, this treatment includes a body massage with herbal oil and a Shirodhara experience.Available at Chi, The Spa from Tuesday to Sunday, this treatment is priced at INR 11000 plus taxes.

For all those looking to celebrate Spring at home with family, Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi, is offering the best of its restaurants, Shang Palace, Sorrento and Tamra’smenus for delivery and takeaways.

For more information, guests can call (91 11) 4119 1919or email: slnd@shangri-la.com.

Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi remains committed to providing a safe environment for all through Shangri-La Cares, the Group’s global safety programme. Comprising a range of enhanced protocols and measures designed to ensure colleagues work with peace of mind and guests can confidently enjoy the moments that matter most. For more information on Shangri-La Cares, please visit www.shangri-la.com/group/shangrila-cares.