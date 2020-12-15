Welcomed government for their openness and accepting Prima facie the slew of reform suggested in AIKCC

In the wake of current farmers protest KCC convened its national meeting and passed a resolution to welcome the open dialogue proposal and gesture of government over the three Farm Bills. AIKCC chairman and Bhartiya Kisan Union founder B S Mann have given a representation for changes in 3 farm bills in June 2020 itself. It was noticed by the national committee that all the suggestion was prima facie accepted by government which will led to end this current stalemate. It was also observed that Govt. should also announce slew of reforms in regulation in the follow up of less government and more governance.

The agriculture community is riddled with several challenges. The biggest difficulty is that the farmers do not get the price they deserve for their produce. This is mainly because of multiple intermediaries. Lower returns force them to take loans that they cannot service, pushing them further into poverty. They do not have access to the effective and superior quality of Crop Protection solutions and technology like Drones, Robotics etc. Additionally, Indian farmers lack the means to strengthen their groups and reach global market to export their commodities directly.

Addressing the issues of the farmers, B.S Mann, National President, Bhartiya Kisan Union added, “The farmers are protesting against three acts passed by Parliament to bring reforms in the agriculture sector. The three issues in the context of the farmer’s bill. One of them is the SDM court being the final authority. Farmers are demanding that SDM court should not be the final authority for all issues related to the case of resentment. Two the need to create a robust environment for access of latest technology in agro inputs such as new advancements in technologies. Use of technology in agriculture will improve farmers access to markets, input data, advisory, credit and insurance and three is to get legal status for MSP because Mandis are regulated by state government”.

Mr. Gunavanta Patil, General Secretary of All India Kisan Coordination Committee said “We need modern technology and government should create an amicable environment for this. For example, he added why farmers are charged GST on Pesticides as 18 percent. Govt should create a neutral committee of expert to review the policies responsible for highly regulated agriculture environment in the country. The key focus points will redress some of the long standing demands of the agriculture sector and bring our farming practices up to speed with the farming regulations in developed economies. We will more than happy if Government accept these demands and address our issues.