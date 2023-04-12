WelcomHeritage Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa Introduces Largest Luxury Tents in Jawai, Rajasthan

Located in Jawai, Rajasthan, WelcomHeritage Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa, recently introduced the largest 2-bedroom luxury tents, Khema Luxury Suites, in the area. Perfect for small families and groups of friends travelling together, the new suites are designed to provide guests with an unmatched luxury camping experience, with exceptional amenities and a spectacular view of the Aravalli hills.

The spacious ‘Khema Luxury Suites’ are spread over an area of 1,200 square feet each, featuring two large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a living area, a dining area, as well as a private outdoor deck. Well-appointed amenities and carefully decorated interiors of the suites create a fusion of traditional and modern design elements.

“We are thrilled to launch the Khema Luxury Suites at our resort. Offering our guests with unparalleled and yet affordable luxury experience in this region, was a primary motivation when we built the property. Jawai has so much to offer to people in terms of nature and wildlife experiences as well as learning more about the land’s culture and local communities. These suites allow small families or small group of friends travelling to stay together, relax in utmost privacy, ultimate comforts and tranquillity whilst immersing in these surreal Jawai experiences,” comments Karan Bakshi, General Manager of the resort.

In addition to the Khema Luxury Suites, the resort also features a range of other accommodation options, including chalets with garden and private pool, as well as 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom villas, all featuring bespoke luxury décor, modern amenities and stunning sights of the hills and the lake. Guests can unwind at Svasti Spa which offers restoring treatments and enjoy unique dining experiences such as Jawai under the Sky.

The resort’s location makes it an ideal destination for wildlife enthusiasts, with the famed Jawai Leopard safaris starting from within the premise itself. Being the only property with a lake, the resort is also great for bird spotting- native and migratory. Village experiences such as guided Rabari village walks offer guests with the opportunity to interact with the villagers and learn about their customs and traditions. Kumbhalgarh Fort, Dev Giri Temple and Kambleshwar Mahadev temple are also located within driving distance.

WelcomHeritage Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa is a part of the WelcomHeritage Hotels collection, known for their distinctive character, exceptional hospitality, and authentic experiences.