Welldercare appoints Navritu Kaushal Rai, as Vice President – Strategy & Business Development to support the company’s growth trajectory

Mumbai: Welldercare, a leading Lifestyle as a Service (LAAS) later life living solutions provider, announced Navritu Kaushal Rai’s appointment as Vice President – Strategy & Business Development. Navritu is an accomplished Operations and Client Relationship professional with a diverse portfolio in the Hospitality, Info Tech & Power sectors for 20 years. Over a decade ago, she changed focus and moved into a Tourism specialist role working with several Governmental Departments of Tourism in a global arena. She has been a Market Strategist, Exhibition, Webinar, and Destination Training Specialist promoting inbound/ outbound tourism from various source markets like India, UK, and South Africa into international destinations.

In her last assignment, Navritu worked with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Government of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. She has also worked closely with the Ministry of Economy UAE and EXPO teams. Before this, she represented and worked with the Department of Tourism Philippines and the Macau Government Tourist Office promoting India outbound into these destinations. She has been an integral part of driving strategic initiatives through participation in various travel and tourism events, exhibitions, conventions, conferences, and roadshows to meet overall arrival growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Kanishka Acharya – CEO & Founder, Welldercare India, said, “We are pleased to welcome Navritu Kaushal Rai to the Welldercare Team. As we continue to grow, Navritu’s role as VP of Strategy & Business Development will be imperative. She brings decades of experience, an accomplished leader with domestic and international experience in business, sales and operations. Navritu will be a great addition to the Welldercare family.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Welldercare Team at its inflection point of growth and transformation. Welldercare personifies the concept of Care and Hyper personalized services for senior living and I am committed to establishing and taking forward the ethos of Lifestyle as a Service, the first in India with Welldercare.”, said Ms. Navritu Kaushal Rai, VP – Strategy & Business Development, Welldercare.

At Welldercare, Navritu will drive overall business integrations, strategic alliances & partnerships, with a specific focus on Welldercare’s ambitious international trans locational care model to provide retirement life solutions for the EU and North American markets to put India as a viable retirement destination.