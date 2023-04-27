Welspun Corp Hosts PipeTech 2023, a Knowledge-sharing Platform for Steel, Pipes, and More

Mumbai, 27th April, 2023: Welspun Corp Limited (WCL), one of the leading line pipe manufacturers globally, recently organized its first-ever global knowledge-sharing virtual summit titled PipeTech 2023: New Age Technologies in Line Pipes on April 17, 2023.

With an aim to bring together industry experts from Steel, Welding, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), and Coating fields to share industry insights, PipeTech is touted to be a regular feature going forward. This initiative is expected to drive innovation, technological breakthroughs, and partnerships required to make line pipes more reliable owing to their critical nature around the globe and also to support the world’s energy transition to newer, cleaner and greener fuels.

PipeTech 2023 was streamed live with a participation of over 150 members from across the globe and hosted by the senior leadership of Welspun Corp. Leading companies in the Oil & Gas, Line Pipes Technology, Steel and Coating sectors came out with new technologies and products in play.

Some of the most prominent and well-known entities in this field such as Tata Steel, Voestalpine (VAGB), Dillinger, 3M, Borouge, Lincoln Electric, Rosen, Baker Hughes, DNV & Sherwin Williams among others, participated as speakers at the event.

Mr. Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO, Welspun Corp Ltd, said, “Innovation and engineering excellence are two key beliefs of our business, and we believe in a culture of collaboration that runs across our organization. All responsible organizations globally are moving towards zero carbon emissions, and new solutions are being sought around carbon capture, hydrogen, and ammonia pipelines. As an environmentally conscious organization, we are committed to embrace these changes and deliver solutions that are capable of meeting tomorrow’s needs today.” Mr. Godfrey John, CEO – Pipe Vertical, Welspun Corp Ltd, said, “Knowledge sharing and collaboration are the pillars that drive innovation and progress in any industry. It is through collective efforts, learning from each other’s experiences, and working together towards common goals that we can achieve breakthroughs and advancements in our field. PipeTech is the first step in this direction and we aim to continue organizing such collaborative platforms in the days to come.”

Welspun is committed to fostering a culture of openness, where ideas are freely exchanged, and collaboration is encouraged at all levels. This is well articulated and reflected in our purpose of ‘Leading Tomorrow Together’. This philosophy further extends to industry peers where Welspun recognizes that success is not just based on individual efforts as organizations, but also the collective wisdom of the industry. PipeTech is an initiative that further strengthens this philosophy.

Here’s what a few attendees had to say about PipeTech 2023:

• “PipeTech 2023 is outstanding, encompassing the entire pipeline process, from design to material selection, protective coating, and inspection. This includes clean steel production, high-quality precision plate rolling, pipe manufacturing, advanced welding, destructive and NDT testing/ evaluation, and inspection. Additionally, the event covers specialized design considerations for H2 and CO2 pipelines, as well as cathodic protection and coating technologies,” – Chao T, Principal, Pipeline Engineering, PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd

• “This conference is one of my highlighted conferences related to carbon neutrality committed by all government worldwide. We are very much interested in technology from carbon capture from carbon sources to inject carbon into carbon storage. Pipetech 2023 was crucial as Welspun brought all experts on one platform to share their expertise related to complete coated line pipe supply chain for CO2 line pipe from steel mill to coating mill,” – Somkiat GMS, Director, GMS Interneer Co, Ltd.