WePlay Holding partners with Monster Energy

September 20, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
WePlay_Holding_Monster_Energy.original
Share

WePlay Holding and Monster Energy have announced their partnership for the Russian-language broadcast of BLAST Premier: Fall Season 2021.

Monster Energy is the official partner of the BLAST Premier: Fall Season 2021 Russian-language broadcast. The event is taking place between September 16 and 26, 2021.

“I am looking forward to the activations made possible together with such a youthful brand. I’m confident that together with Monster Energy, we can set new records and keep the Blast Premier Russian-speaking audience energized,” says Anton Bogushev, partnership and sales lead at WePlay Holding.

“At Monster Energy we are set to Fuel Gamers Worldwide. Striking a deal with WePlay Holding is a great leap to serve our mission locally and at CIS region at large, keeping a solid excitement level of our fans over here. We are always looking to unlock the best in class user experiences for the Monster fam and gaming community and we have a strong belief there’s no better partner than WePlay! to deliver it! Can’t wait to see what’s coming next for us already – let’s Unleash this Gaming Beast in Ukraine and CIS! Go go go!” – says Yuliya Kovalenko, Marketing Manager at Monster Energy Ukraine.

BLAST Premier is a global tournament series in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Its 2021 Fall Season kicked off last week. The total prize pool of the season is $1,737,000.

See also  Horror of the Nuambi village: A tale full of chills from the snow-clad land of Antarctica by Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai
About Neel Achary 8251 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn