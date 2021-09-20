WePlay Holding partners with Monster Energy

WePlay Holding and Monster Energy have announced their partnership for the Russian-language broadcast of BLAST Premier: Fall Season 2021.

Monster Energy is the official partner of the BLAST Premier: Fall Season 2021 Russian-language broadcast. The event is taking place between September 16 and 26, 2021.

“I am looking forward to the activations made possible together with such a youthful brand. I’m confident that together with Monster Energy, we can set new records and keep the Blast Premier Russian-speaking audience energized,” says Anton Bogushev, partnership and sales lead at WePlay Holding.

“At Monster Energy we are set to Fuel Gamers Worldwide. Striking a deal with WePlay Holding is a great leap to serve our mission locally and at CIS region at large, keeping a solid excitement level of our fans over here. We are always looking to unlock the best in class user experiences for the Monster fam and gaming community and we have a strong belief there’s no better partner than WePlay! to deliver it! Can’t wait to see what’s coming next for us already – let’s Unleash this Gaming Beast in Ukraine and CIS! Go go go!” – says Yuliya Kovalenko, Marketing Manager at Monster Energy Ukraine.

BLAST Premier is a global tournament series in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Its 2021 Fall Season kicked off last week. The total prize pool of the season is $1,737,000.