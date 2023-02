Kolkata, 15 February 2023: Commenting on Bengal Budget 2023, Managing Director, Sardar Taranjit Singh, said, “The Bengal Budget has undoubtedly prioritised students’ education, especially the student credit card initiative, which started in 2021. There were 39500 applicants, and 1171 Cr was spent for the benefit of our students. We are expecting more such educational initiatives in near future. Also, we are hopeful to have certain developments in the young employment sector”