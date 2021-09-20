Western Digital Offers Pocket-Sized WD Elements™ SE External SSD to Mac and PC Users

India: Western Digital announced the WD Elements™ SE SSD, a new portable storage solution that marries pocket-sized design with performance. This compact device is a great solution for consumers who need a portable drive to move files fast. With the WD Elements™ SE SSD, the consumer is in control of their content across laptops, desktops, and other devices, whether on the job or creating content for fun.

Speaking on the launch of this new addition to the WD SSD portfolio, Mr. Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital said, “Solid-state drives are the next big wave in the storage industry because of their performance, speed, reliability, and for the ease they provide. Our new WD Elements™ SE external SSD is a productivity-driven solution for Mac and PC users.”

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India, Western Digital added, “Western Digital is focused on bringing innovative technology to make it convenient for Mac and PC users to manage their content. WD Elements™ SE External SSD provides an excellent blend of performance, compact size, and capacity. It’s an outstanding choice for consumers looking to back up and share content between multiple devices.”

With read speeds of up to 400MB/s** and capacities of up to 2TB*, this new portable SSD enables consumers to quickly move large files so they can get more done each day. The drive’s plug-and-play functionality means it is ready to use right out of the box and can seamlessly integrate into any workflow.

The WD Elements™ SE SSD features a compact, portable design that is drop-resistant up to 2 meters, making this the perfect drive for your on-the-go lifestyle. Continuing the renowned Western Digital storage legacy of durability, the drive is backed by a three-year limited warranty worldwide.

Pricing and Availability

The WD Elements™ SE SSD is available at Amazon.in, Flipkart, Croma Retail, and other leading IT and Mobility stores across the country. MSRP starts at Rs 6499 for the 480GB* capacity drive.

* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less, depending on the operating environment

** 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon the host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors