Western North Carolina Business First-Ever to Receive ACCT Accreditation

Asheville, NC : The French Broad Adventures (FBA) zipline canopy tour in Marshall, NC, is the first-ever operation to be accredited by the Association for Challenge Course Technology (ACCT).

The ACCT is an international trade association dedicated to standards, government relations, credentialing and professional development for members of the aerial adventure industry, such as ziplines, canopy tours, aerial adventure parks, and challenge courses, as well as the companies that design, build, inspect, train and review those aerial adventure courses. The ACCT accredits and certifies companies and individuals that demonstrate their competence and commitment to the ACCT standards. Up until 2020, accreditation was only available for those that built, inspected, and trained in the industry. But in July 2020, the ACCT launched the Operation Accreditation program, opening the door for operations like French Broad Adventures to demonstrate, prove and be recognized for their adherence to rigorous safety standards.

The process included:

– a structural inspection of the zipline canopy tour course

– a review of French Broad Adventures’ training program

– a thorough review of operations practices, including company philosophy and ethics

– administrative policies (such as risk management, course operation plans, insurance coverage, qualifications of persons making operational decisions, and inspection and maintenance strategies)

– human resources management

– staff competencies

It was an in-depth process designed to evaluate all aspects of the operation to ensure that FBA was meeting internationally recognized standards.

“This is a very big deal and a very big honor for us,” said Korey Hampton, co-owner of French Broad Adventures. “We are, as always, committed to combining experienced guides, excellent customer service, and exceptional outdoor adventures to create incomparable memories for our valued guests. Now we can say that we stand out as literally the first company to be recognized on an international level for operational excellence. We would like to thank all of our amazing staff, guides, and managers because they are the reason that we are so good at what we do.”

Operation Accreditation benefits the industry, organization, and staff being reviewed and potential guests by:

– Elevating professionalism

– Providing accountability of the organization through ongoing quality review

– Identifying a list of accredited organizations

– Recognizing the commitment of accredited organizations towards industry excellence

– Creating a benchmark for authorities having jurisdiction regarding operation quality

– Providing awareness of ACCT and its services