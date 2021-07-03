Westinghouse Electric Company Donates Medical Equipment Worth INR 63 Lakhs to Government General Hospital, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, Supported by CII and Cyient Foundation

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), India, July 3, 2021: Westinghouse Electric Co. USA, in collaboration with CII Andhra Pradesh and the Cyient Foundation, has come forward to aid the Andhra Pradesh Government in their COVID-19 relief efforts. Westinghouse Electric Co. USA has donated medical equipment worth INR 63 lakhs to the Government General Hospital, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

These include Philips G30E Patient Monitors with IBP, Fisher & Paykel Airvo HFNC devices, Philips GS20 Patient Monitors, 5LPM Oxygen Concentrators, PPE Kits, triple-layer masks, and Philips Respironics Trilogy EVO-OBM Ventilators with accessories.

The medical equipment was presented to the Srikakulam district administration in the esteemed presence of Mr. Dharmana Krishna Das, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Minister of Revenue, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“Westinghouse is pleased to support worldwide COVID-19 relief efforts, including for the people of India and the state of Andhra Pradesh. The COVID-19 pandemic has been very tragic, impacting all of us; we all look forward to it ending its devastating impacts. We would like to thank the various organizations and people who helped to make this happen, including CII, the Cyient Foundation, Srikakulam District Government Hospital, and the Andhra Pradesh Government. Westinghouse hopes that the donation will help the Srikakulam District Government Hospital’s Covid response effort in serving the people of the region,” said Dr. Alok Mishra, Director, Westinghouse India.

D Tirupathi Raju, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, said, “We are extending support to member companies and the industries in the state to come together in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. CII Andhra Pradesh has mobilized resources to support the state government of Andhra Pradesh by donating necessary medical equipment and infrastructure to government hospitals. It is a great initiative undertaken by Westinghouse and enabled by the Cyient Foundation, and we are proud to support them in every possible way.”

Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director & CEO, Cyient, said, “We applaud Westinghouse for the generosity to support Srikakulam General Hospital with the required medical equipment. At the Cyient Foundation, we are committed to supporting our community every step of the way in these trying times, and I am glad we could enable this. I am also thankful to CII for supporting us in this initiative.”

Mr. Dharmana Krishna Das, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Revenue, Government of Andhra Pradesh, appreciated the initiative of Westinghouse, Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Cyient Foundation for supporting Srikakulam General Hospital.

The occasion was also graced by D Tirupathi Raju, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, Shrikesh B Lathkar, IAS Collector & District Magistrate, Srikakulam District, and Krishna Mohan Deevi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility, Cyient Limited at Srikakulam.