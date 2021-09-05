Westside Finishing Inc Awarded Products Finishing’s Elite 2021 Top Shops

Each year, major coating and finishing shops across North America participate in Products Finishing’s Top Shops Benchmarking Survey, a program designed to aid finishing shops in measuring their key operating metrics against others in the industry. Launched in 2015, Products Finishing’s Top Shops program helps finishers identify optimal shopfloor practices and improve business operations and procedures.

Holyoke, MA, September 04, 2021: “The PF Top Shops Benchmarking Survey is celebrating its 7th year of providing industrial finishers with a deep dive into how their shop is performing along with a comparison of their data against their peers,” says Products Finishing publisher Todd Luciano. “It also provides a meaningful and non-biased way to recognize and commend the finishing companies that go above and beyond in their markets and are leading the industry in advancements and innovation.”

Westside Finishing Inc. has been selected as a Products Finishing Top Shop in liquid and powder coating for 2021, based on data analytics from this year’s Top Shops Benchmarking Survey.

“Congratulations to the team at Westside Finishing Inc upon qualifying as a 2021 Products Finishing Top Shop,” said Products Finishing editor-in-chief Scott Francis. “The Top Shops vetting process is stringent and being selected is a testament to the hard work you do and the contributions you make to the industry.”

Hundreds of shops participate in Top Shops annually, resulting in a wealth of data and statistics that prove invaluable for discovering and assessing areas for growth and improvement, including finishing technology, performance and practices, business strategy and human resources.

About Westside Finishing Inc

Westside Finishing Inc. is located at 15 Samosett St in Holyoke, MA and offers custom color matching, specialty masking, silk screening, screen making and powder coating. Westside Finishing serves a wide variety of industries including electronics, lighting, special-purpose machinery, lawn care equipment, indoor and outdoor furniture, small appliances, fencing and railings etc. Essentially, if it is made of metal, they can powder coat it for you and would love to help you bring your next project to life.