Westside launches ‘Light Up’, a campaign to ring in the festive cheer

Mumbai, October 28, 2021: Westside, India’s preferred fashion destination from the house of Trent commemorates the dawn of the celebratory season with its special festive campaign – Light Up that encourages everyone to love, celebrate and be festive. The Light Up series comprises 4 short films, three of which are anchored by Sameera Reddy and her family, celebrating the little moments of togetherness.

The first film features Sameera Reddy and her friends getting ready for the festive season with a range of winter-appropriate ethnic wear. The second film gives us a glimpse of a versatile festive wardrobe as Sameera and her friends attend a festive soirée. The third film captures a cheerful family moment with Sameera Reddy, her husband Akshai Varde and their two children, featuring the joy of hosting friends and family. The final film, #WestsideHaiTohBaatBanJaye is a glamourous showcase of the festive collection with the composed mix of the song Baat Ban Jaye as the new party theme song, and outfits as the showstoppers.

Speaking about this campaign, Mr. Umashan Naidoo, Head Customer & Beauty at Trent says, “At Westside, it is our constant endeavor to engage with our valued customers in conversations that go beyond fashion. Diwali is one of the most important festivals across the country and it is the perfect occasion for Westside to engage with our consumers and become more relevant in their lives as we celebrate with them. Our festive campaign brings alive the brand’s promise of partnering and styling the moments of celebrations in the lives of our consumers. With Light Up, we wanted to evoke a sentiment of togetherness and an enriching experience in the simplest and most meaningful manner. The beautiful films and joyous music will certainly strike a chord with our customers as they revel in the festivities this year.”

The collection spans across the following categories:

Beauty: From essentials to the ultimate festive-ready makeup, Studiowest products will be your go-to to create your favorite beauty looks this festive season.

Apparel: Jewel-toned lehenga skirt sets, pop tie-dyes, easy and earthy festive options make the Westside festive range the perfect choice for your festive needs and occasions.

Home: Light up your home with beautiful lamps and accent pieces to create cozy looks, decorative greenery to add to a burst of vitality and candles and home fragrances for that extra dose of positive energy.

Available across Westside stores and online on www.westside.com

Video Credits:

Production and direction – Leaping Frog

Choreography: Vahbiz Dorabjee