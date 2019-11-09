What are the Characteristics of a Leader?

When it comes to business then we all know that a good business is all about a good leader leading his company and his employees with all of his efforts. If you are a leader of a team or company then you get some major responsibility of taking the whole team with you and guiding them to the road of success. This all becomes easy when you know the main characteristics of being a good leader.

Some people might be born with the leadership potential while others need to learn the basics of leadership. Doing so is not a big deal as all you need to do is have the knowledge of the characteristics of leader. If we categories the main characteristics we can define them as follows.

Honesty and Integrity:

A good leader must be honest with his workers and co-workers. If he is not honest then this might lead to consequences which may lead to big disasters. When a person becomes a leader he tries to give an impression on the team and thus sometimes lies or do not tell about his own weakness and just boost his strength. Thus when situation comes and the truth comes forward the team member’s faith starts depleting.

Confidence:

A leader must be confident all the time about his decision he is making or about to make. A team always listen to a leader who is oozing off confidence in his decisions. If you are uncertain about the decisions you are going to take then your team will always be doubtful and will always judge you and your decision.

Inspirational:

A good leader is always inspiring his workers and co-workers. A time might come when you and your team faces failure and losses which might break the confidence of them. At such times a good leader must be inspirational and should inspire the whole team with motivation and other small things so that they do not stop trying because of failure faced.

Commitment and passion:

A good leader is always committed and passionate to his work. And it also becomes his duty that when he is out there with his team he must also give his best. The team members always take example of their leaders and when the leaders are getting their hands dirty then what their are very high chances the workers and co-workers getting influenced with the same.

Good Communicator:

You need to have good communication skills in order to be a good leader. If you are unable to give away and explain your ideas to the workers and co-workers then everything and every effort you make is in vane. You need to increase your communication skill and be more open to them.

These were some of the basic characteristics of what a leader is all about. If you are having problems in leading your team then you can work on these major factors like some successful business men like Richard Warke and others and see the change yourself. Vancouver based Richard Warke is a well known name in the mining field who has built several successful mining companies with more than 25 years of experience in the international resource sector.