What Business Threats Exist In 2022 And Beyond?

It’s important to think of business planning as something of an immune system. When you’re able to plan for certain outcomes or at least predict them, you’ll find that your flexibility and adaptability can help your business survive. The two peak years of the Covid-19 pandemic proved that companies which made provisions for remote work tended to keep operating with at least a semi-seamless means of resuming their operation ahead of time.

Does this mean you need to prepare for every single threat to your firm? Not always, as some are more likely than others. But it’s certainly important to understand what those threats could be, and what plan of action is worthwhile to you in order to gain that breathing room. Your plans of action we will lead up to you, as this is highly context-specific. But we can discuss what common business threats can be expected this year and into the future, and perhaps the set of priorities you should scale in order to ready your response. With that in mind, please consider some of the following advice:

Cybersecurity Threats

Cybersecurity threats are increasingly common. Phishing attacks, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that threaten to overwhelm servers, and the social engineering of untrained staff are but some of the cybersecurity threats out there. This is why using a managed IT security suite that can apply security updates server-wide, can be managed by professionals round the clock, and that helps you back up data in more than one encrypted space can make such a difference.

Some smaller firms can think of themselves as relatively protected and less of a target than other, more sizeable brands, but the truth is that anyone is a target. If Rockstar Games can suffer untold breaches that lead to upcoming projects being revealed, so can your firm. That’s why integrating this managed IT support is so essential, not only stopping but preventing the access points for potential hackers or data thieves.

Employee Activity

It’s important to note that employees are your ambassadors, even if they wish to be or not. Sometimes, their behavior outside of work can reflect on your brand. It’s been known that certain businesses have found themselves in hot water because of the social media activity of certain individuals who clearly link where they work in their online profiles.

This can be a problem. As such, it’s important to configure a careful but robust social media policy for your staff to follow, politely but firmly suggesting appropriate candour online, and how to privatise their social media should they wish to keep their workplace hidden from public eyes. It can also help to remind them of the consequences of poor online or external behaviour, and to better scale your disciplinary processes so that you can handle these cases as they come, and should they come.

Competition From All Angles

Never before has the market been this competitive. With so many smaller businesses vying for space in the market thanks to growing online reach and marketing ad space, it’s essential to try and get ahead of the competition and to never discredit or underestimate smaller players in the space.

Being forthright about your online communication, running regular promotions, seeking to reward loyal customers, and continually adapting to the most convenient norms (developing an app for smartphones as opposed to making them log into your website through mobile device web browsers, for instance), will set you apart even in this stifling competitive environment.

Staff Poaching

You may be surprised at just how common staff poaching can be, but it’s hard for staff to be poached unless they are at least marginally unhappy or dissatisfied with the package provided to them in their current contract.

If a manager leaves to create their own company, the best thing you can do is discuss the future of each employee’s work, to create a robust training and development package they couldn’t find anywhere else, and to integrate employee reward programs, perhaps with an award ceremony each year.

Fortifying this appreciation for the brand and the willingness to contribute to its story will help you when a new and exciting opportunity seems to come along for these individuals – as much stability and forward progress as you can offer here will help you retain your skilled, trained individuals and help avoid skill gaps.

With this advice, you’re sure to manage even the most pressing business threats and navigate your way through those challenges with your head held high.