What connects Credit Suisse and a Chinese coffee company?

UBS is, according to the Financial Times, the largest manager of wealth in the entire world with assets worth over $2.3 trillion. This impressive result motivates their competition – in that case being the likes of the Bank of America, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, or Morgan Stanley – to take over a part of the market that UBS has dominated.

The changes in the UBS

The Swiss giants from UBS have actually entered a new path after they reshuffled their recruitment policies. In November 2020 Ralph Hamers took over having come from ING, but it is not the only structural change that influences UBS’s development.

UBS’s Wealth Management team was also recently joined by Iqbal Khan, who came to the bank from Credit Suisse. Khan brought in some fresh ideas, and one of the first moves he had undertaken, was to cut the 23,000 strong management businesses by 500 positions. But why did Khan change his employer in the first place?

Even before his transfer, the financial world would hear rumors of Khan’s fallout with Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse’s CEO, who got a lot of recognition for bringing the bank back to profitability. And even though some media like Bloomberg were describing Khan’s actions as “spying”, his former associates, David Herro from Harris Associates (Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders) for instance, assured that they were completely sound and reasoned. The true grounds for Khan’s departure are still unknown, but although there is a story of his quarrel with Thiam over private properties, we could assume that he simply had career ambitions that exceeded his possibilities at Credit Suisse. There is still one concerning thing left though, as he (according to the Financial Times) tried to convince some of the former coworkers to come to UBS as well.

Nevertheless, Khan is now doing a good job at UBS, trying to expand the contact between top clients and investment banking. Although this might be a difficult task, as wealth managers and bankers have some other priorities, Khan and Tom Naratil, his co-head of wealth management, are doing their best to accomplish that.

What is the situation at Credit Suisse?

Credit Suisse’s Investment Banking and Capital Markets department was taken over by David Miller in November 2019, and Miller has already proven to be a completely different banker to Khan. His priorities were totally different from Iqbal’s, but there is one thing that connects the two banks’ policies and that is the approach to China’s market.

In April 2020 Credit Suisse shared the good news that they got approved by the CSRC (China Securities Regulatory Commission) to become the owner of the majority of the shares of CSFS (Credit Suisse Founder Securities Limited), which was a great milestone in the process of getting to operate on the Chinese financial market

Thomas Gottstein, Credit Suisse’s new CEO has said, that it is one of the long-term goals of the bank to make a contribution to China’s markets, as they are slowly opening up to foreign investors.

Not long ago, Credit Suisse launched China Content Hub that offers the bank’s clients reports, market insights, and ideas for future investments. The firm’s CEO of China, Zhenyi Tang, commented, that it will become the source of valuable and reliable analysis helping the clients to navigate the Chinese market, its trends and also develop even tighter cooperation between Western clients and the Chinese market.

Luckin Coffee controversy

But there is one story that seems to be disruptive for Miller’s division at Credit Suisse, as it involves China and Luckin Coffee brand. For those who have not heard of it, the Coffee unicorn grew really fast and in just two years went from Funding to IPO, all that with the underwriting by Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. Everything seemed to be going perfectly fine, until Charles Lu, Lucky Coffee’s Chairman was accused, alongside his family members, of being involved in manipulating the company’s books. In a short time, the company lost $11 billion in value (a drop from $12 billion to just $1 billion), and coronavirus had nothing to do with that. That meant a shortfall of $300 million on margin loans to the founder of the company suffered by the banks -the above-mentioned Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

The company lost $300 million on margin loans to the founder of the company suffered by the banks - Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. The Luckin Coffee story involved the company's debut on Nasdaq and subsequent investigation by The Wall Street Journal.