What do Companies Look at in Pre-employment Screenings?

Companies perform pre-employment screenings, also known as background checks, to verify your background and data. They can use their findings to assess skills relevant to the job and to determine if you can handle classified or sensitive data.

To see what your potential employer will discover, we recommend screening yourself using a service provider like Checkpeople.com. It might reveal false information that you can take steps to get removed.

Types of Screenings

The most common types of screenings employers perform are criminal history screenings, Social Security number tracing, public records, and employment and education verification.

Criminal history checks look at federal, state, or local records. Sometimes, the employer will check all three. County records typically provide the most information because most crimes are prosecuted locally. If the company is hiring a foreigner, they might check international databases. You might need to submit fingerprints for some screenings, although it’s quite rare.

The employer can search your driving history, motor vehicle records, bankruptcy records, credit history, civil records, workers’ compensation, and medical records depending on the state.

Health care providers conduct controlled substance screenings to make sure future or current employees comply with the employer’s drug policies.

Your future employer might do a pre-employment assessment to evaluate your job-relevant skills and abilities.

Employment and education screenings check the accuracy of employment details, degrees or education, professional licenses or certifications, military service records, and any professional references.

Companies that distribute or produce controlled substances or work in security can require candidates to undergo a polygraph.

Preparing for a Background Check

The information you need to prepare for screening is even more important than what companies will look at in the screening. When you perform a screening on yourself and unearth inaccuracies, report them at once.

Inform your References

Notify any people you’ve provided as references; they should be prepared to get a call or email about you. Usually, your potential employer will only ask them to confirm you worked for them when your resume says you did. However, they might decide to do a more detailed interview. Your references, the job description, and your current resume provide them with context for the discussion.

Running a self-background check will let you see the information a future employer could. Get records from different sources, depending on the job. If it involves driving, make sure you get a copy of your motor vehicle and driving records and check if all the information is accurate. Sometimes background checks yield false data. Report any inconsistencies to the proper authorities. If possible, provide your potential employer with proof of inaccuracy. If your name is common, someone else’s data might be pulled up. Verify your employment history, current address, and Social Security number before the employer asks for a report to keep this from happening.

Look at Your Social Media Accounts

During the hiring process, an employer might look at your social media. The law does not prohibit them from doing so. If you’d rather keep some information private, change your privacy settings by all means.

Honesty is the Best Policy

Is there anything in your history that could minimize your chances of success? Address it with your recruiter, explain the situation, and try to convince them you’re taking measures to improve. Honesty will make you appear exactly as trustworthy as you are.

Pre-employment Tests

Pre-employment assessments are standardized and objective ways to collect information about a job candidate’s skills and abilities. Common assessments include skills tests, personality tests, aptitude tests, integrity tests, and job knowledge tests.

Hard skill questions typically relate to the position, while soft skill tests are aimed at determining how effectively someone can solve problems or communicate. The results of personality tests can help an employer see how well someone will adapt to the workplace. Aptitude tests and job knowledge tests measure cognitive abilities and theoretical expertise, respectively.