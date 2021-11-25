What Do Customers Expect From You?

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

If you are going to make your business a huge success, you need to be really clear on understanding exactly what it is that your customers want from you. This can be surprisingly hard to nail down, and that is one of the reasons why so many businesses ultimately fail to deliver in the way the customer would like. If you are keen to avoid this particular situation, then you will need to spend some time getting to understand exactly what your customers want and expect.

To aid that, in this article we have put together a few of the most important things that customers are likely to expect from you. As long as you can provide the following, you should find that you have happier customers – who therefore recommend your services to more people, thus helping your business to grow and grow.

Understanding Their Needs

First of all – and this might sound a little recursive, but it’s important to bear in mind – they want to know that you have a solid and strong understanding of what their needs are. If you can show that you have that, it is going to help you out in a massive way, as they are going to feel so much more seen and respected, which is a hugely important thing at any time for any customer.

How can you show you understand their needs? By paying attention to them and looking at some of the following things remaining in this article, and then putting those things into place where necessary.

Multiple Means Of Communication

A customer always wants it to be easy to get in touch with your business, or a representative of your business. The easier this is, the better, as the more your customer is going to feel that you really want them to contact you. In order to make sure that you are allowing for this as easily as possible, you therefore need to think about some of the multiple means of communication that a customer might want to contact your business through – and ensure that you provide them where possible.

Photo by Jopwell from Pexels

Let’s take a look at a few common examples. One that is probably unavoidable these days is email: most customers will want to be able to contact you via email at the very least. Be sure that you have an easy-to-find email address and that emails are responded to quickly and with attention. You should also make sure that you have a phone line they can call as necessary, as that too is going to make a huge difference to how easy you are to contact. Again, make sure that the lines are staffed during reasonable hours and answered promptly, professionally and in a friendly manner.

You should also focus on having a few other key forms of communication too. For instance, it’s pretty common and expected these days to have some live chat services, so that people can contact you through your website easily. But it needs to be provided by a reliable provider, so that your customer knows it is going to work when they need it.

As long as you can provide those, your customers will find it a lot easier to get in touch with you.

Quick Responses

Whichever of these means of communication your customers are employing, one thing they will always want is to be responded to quickly. Nobody likes to be kept waiting, and if you do keep them waiting then this is one of the quickest ways to ensure that they are going to be disappointed, so that is something that you might want to bear in mind. Do whatever you can in your teams to fully expedite the process of responding to customers’ queries. This alone is going to go down very well, and make a huge difference to how customers feel about your company on the whole.

Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

A Personalized Experience

Similarly, no customer wants to feel as though they are simply one of many customers that you have to deal with each day – even if they know that this is true. Everyone wants to feel that the service is unique to them, so you should spend some time working out how you are going to personalize the experience as best as you can too. A personalized customer service experience is really going to be much more appreciated and respected, and your customer will feel as though you see them as an individual all the more. This can only ever be a good thing, so spend some time perfecting this as best as you can. Hint: it starts with finding data on the customer in question.

Solving Problems

Everyone hates it when a company gives them a lot of hot air and no real response or solution. If you are only ever promising things to customers and not delivering, that is not going to go down well at all, so you need to make sure that you are doing whatever you can to properly and genuinely solve their problems where necessary. Once you place yourself as a team that actually solves problems, that is going to lead to an increase in their respect and trust of you as a business, so it’s something you’ll want to think about. Solving problems is really what customer service should all be about, but very often this gets overlooked in favour of other, less important things. Don’t make that mistake.

Proactive Response

This is related to the above, but it’s worth doubling down on this here as it is that important. Your customers almost always want you to be proactive when it comes to what you do and how you do it when you are responding to their needs. They would much rather that you identified a problem and told them about it, apologising and fixing where necessary, rather than them finding the problem and having to come to you to tell you about it. Get this the right way around, and it can make all the difference to how your customers see your business.