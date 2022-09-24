What do employers look for while hiring freshers… TeamLease Edtech Career Outlook Report addresses the pertinent question

September 2022: TeamLease EdTech, India’s leading EdTech Solutions Company, recently identified the Top 10 job roles and skills for freshers hiring in various industries. The insights are deduced from Career Outlook Report 2022, commissioned to track the job market trends for first-time job seekers to assist them in their job hunt.

As per the report, close to 59% of employers across India intend to hire freshers in varied roles. The top in-demand roles include Affiliate marketing specialist, Site reliability engineer, Molecular biologist, User Experience researcher, and ML Engineer, to name a few. Similarly, Product management, Machine learning, Digital marketing & SEO, Blockchain, Business analytics, Cloud computing, etc., have emerged as top domain skills in significant demand for freshers across cities & sectors.

The COR report also identified India as one of the most stable markets for freshers, with a constant rise in the demand for fresher talent, especially from June-December 2022. The IT and E-commerce sectors have consistently led the hiring mandate for freshers across the country. Most employment opportunities are based in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

On current hiring trends, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech said, “We are witnessing a remarkable demand for domain skills such as Cyber security & ethical hacking, Business Analytics, Machine learning along with the perennial favourites such as Cloud Computing and Blockchain among others. And, with clarity on high-demand skills and jobs, job-seekers can now strategically navigate the dynamic job market while continuously investing in skill enhancement. Technology led skills are at the core of the upsurge in demand.”

