What is DeFi and why should we embrace it?

Photo by David McBee from Pexels

DeFi holds such an important role when it comes to the future of cryptocurencies and blockchain applications in the future. In fact, some defi development solutions have changed practices not only in the financial systems but also in many different industries across the globe.

DeFi has many offers to overcome the flaws in the existing centralized financial systems. Most people are fond of using the DeFi platform because they have total control over their digital assets.

If you haven’t attained the information yet, you have come to the right place since we are going to jot down the important things you need to know about the DeFi and why you must embrace it sooner or later. Rather than relying on the assets being held by the middlemen like banks, brokers, or other financial intermediaries, the smart contract replaces their functions. The opportunities are open to everyone.

For those who have been struggling with the current traditional financial requirements, you can find a lot of perks offered on the DeFi platform. In many countries, people with bad credit tend not to have the same opportunities as other people in applying for some financial services. DeFi gives those people fantastic opportunities to enjoy the services just like other people.

What is Defi?

Decentralized finance is the abbreviation of DeFi. It is a term to describe the financial services that are backed by blockchain technology. Most of these services are primarily supported by the Ethereum blockchain.

With the DeFi, users are able to enjoy financial services such as borrowing, lending, purchasing insurance, trading assets, and many more. But it does not utilize a third party or intermediary in every transaction. Rather, the activity uses smart contracts. DeFi is P2P, anonymous, and open to all.

DeFi applies the principles proposed by Bitcoin. It replaces Wall Street, without the expenses of the towers, intermediaries, and salaries of the banking staff. Although it is still in the early phases, DeFi has given so much potential to create more open, free, and fair financial markets in the world. This opportunity is available to anyone who has a decent internet connection and a basic understanding of DeFi.

How does it work?

The software of the DeFi is programmed on the blockchain.

In this case, a smart contract replaces the functions of the bank or intermediaries. With this technology, all parties can conduct financial transactions without the involvement of human intermediaries. The smart contract can also be referred to as a software-based middleman.

The markets of the DeFi are always open 24/7. Not to mention, there are no centralized regulations that have control over your digital assets. As we know, one of the most excruciating aspects of using centralized financial services is that the intermediaries have the ability to block your payments or seize your digital assets. In a DeFi environment, you must not worry about that risk. There is no human intermediary who can control your digital assets. You are the sole owner of your asset, and you’ll have total control of it.

Why do we need to embrace DeFi?

There have been a lot of successful stories around the world about the benefits of using blockchain technology in many different sectors.

the applications are wide array from the online payments, cryptocurrencies trading, online games, marketplaces, and so on. Blockchain like Ethereum has given the serious disruption towarads the conventional centralized finance system from the day one it launched. The movement of DeFi has been unstoppable since the breakout that happened in early 2020.

With people still struggling during the pandemic, the use cases of decentralized finance have become more sensible than before.

Imagine how many people will be helped by the DeFi platforms in real life. It allows kind people to donate their cryptocurrencies to countries that need financial support, like Venezuela, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Africa, and so on. As we know, the complex regulations of the centralized financial systems prevent us from sending money cross-borders. You can say goodbye to those hardships for good.

DeFi creates a P2P experience that is very productive compared to traditional financial services. Decentralized finance has attracted a lot of investors since it came into the trend in 2020.

DeFi has been significantly growing since early 2020. And the way we see it now, the uptrend will keep rising in early 2022 since many developers have developed DeFi projects based on their coins or tokens.

The rapid growth of DeFi applications demonstrates the world’s high value of the decentralized finance solution.

The perks of Defi

Defi comes with tons of benefits for many parties.

Obviously, it steers clear of the intervention from the third party who works as the intermediary in the transactions. With the absence of them, it allows retail investors to participate in various investment opportunities without the complex terms and regulations.

“Decentralized” is the basis of the concept. It is the core feature of the solution. Not to mention, it is the rooting principle that we have been able to embrace since the birth of the first cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin.

The main goal is to break free from centralized corporations and financial institutions that can seize specific assets. In the blockchain networks, the one transaction history is viewable by all of the members of the network. That’s why the process will never be reversed. There is no slit where the intermediaries can steal or tamper with the clients’ digital assets.

All in all, the Defi solution can democratize banking and finance by giving transparent and safe access to financial services for everyone, regardless of their background, location, financial situation, and other variables.

For instance, Ethereum, for instance, is highly decentralized and accessible for anyone who wants to build DeFi apps by themselves. It has the permissionless nature of the blockchain. Thanks to this fantastic feature, it opens the opportunity for third-party integrations. The majority of the DeFi projects that we see nowadays are based on Ethereum.

Of course, there are also other blockchain networks that we can check too, such as Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, Cosmos, Tron, and so on.