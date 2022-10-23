What is the first thing to do when you witness a Bicycle Accident?

No one ever expects to witness an accident, but unfortunately, they happen every day. If you find yourself at the scene of a bicycle accident, it is important to stay calm and follow the proper protocol so that you can help the victim and ensure a successful investigation. Here are eight steps, according to Woodland Hills bicycle accident attorney you should take if you witness a bicycle accident:

Assess the Scene

First, you should take a step back and assess the situation. Is the accident still in progress? Are there any hazards present? Is the victim conscious? Answering these questions will help you determine what your next steps should be.

Check for Injuries

Once you have assessed the scene and determined that it is safe to approach, your next step should be to check for injuries. If the victim is unconscious or unresponsive, do not move them unless it is necessary. It is important to remember that even if the victim appears to be uninjured, there could still be hidden internal damage.

Call Emergency Services

Once you have determined that the victim needs medical attention, your next step should be to call 911 so that emergency services can be dispatched to the scene.

Stay with the Victim

Once emergency services have been called, you must stay with the victim until they arrive. This will help ensure their safety and allow you to provide any information that the responding officers may need.

Direct Traffic

If possible, you should also try to direct traffic around the accident scene so that other cyclists and motorists can avoid getting too close and further harming the victim or damaging evidence that could be used in an investigation later on.

Gather Information

While you are waiting for emergency services to arrive, take a moment to gather as much information about the accident as possible. This includes taking pictures of the scene from different angles, getting contact information from any witnesses who may have seen what happened, and taking note of any road conditions or other factors that may have contributed to the accident.

Give a Statement to the Police

Once emergency services have arrived and taken over the care of the victim, one of the responding officers will likely want to get your statement about what happened. It is important to cooperate with them fully and answer any questions truthfully so that they can get an accurate picture of what occurred.

Cooperate with the Investigation

Depending on the severity of the accident, there is a possibility that an investigation will be conducted by either the police or insurance companies involved. If this is the case, you must cooperate with them fully and promptly provide any information or evidence that they request from you so that justice can be served and victims can get the compensation they need and deserve.

Conclusion

Witnessing an accident can be traumatizing, but it is important to stay calm and follow protocol so that you can help ensure a successful investigation. By following these eight steps, you can help ensure justice is served and victims receive much-needed compensation after an accident.