What Makes OTT Platforms So Beneficial for Any Business?

Suppose you want to create your own OTT video streaming service, but you don’t know whether it is worth it.

What is an OTT platform? To put it shortly, it is a service that delivers media content via the internet to any location. An OTT solution gives you control over every aspect of your video streaming business. Along with that, you ensure that viewers get a smooth experience while using your service.

According to Statista, the number of viewers is expected to amount to 4,216.3 million users by 2027 in the OTT video segment. User penetration is predicted to reach 53% by 2027.

Everything looks promising. Let’s give OTT platforms a closer look.

What Makes OTT Platforms Beneficial for Any Business?

A content provider has multiple features for monetization and user engagement

If you obtain an OTT solution from a professional company specializing in software development for video streaming, you have plenty of features for content monetization and platform scaling.

You will be able to use any monetization model you find suitable for your business. Among common options are advertising, subscriptions, a pay-per-view, and a hybrid approach.

Using an advertising-based pricing model is beneficial because viewers don’t pay anything. They save money while you generate revenue by running ads on your videos. The main advantage is SSAI advertising – server-side ad insertion. Ad-blockers cannot detect the ads, and viewers cannot skip them. As a result, you save revenue.

Subscriptions allow viewers to purchase a recurring fee for access to your content library, unlike a pay-per-view model, which grants access to one piece of content at a time in exchange for a purchase.

Monetization models are direct approaches to generating revenue. But you also have CDNs and multi-platform support at your disposal to reach more people and grow your user base. CDN is a content delivery network that allows you to cover different locations and ensure that your viewers have a seamless experience with your service. For example, a content delivery network is what can help transmit Albanian TV from Albania to European countries so that people can enjoy it there.

Multi-platform support gives people the freedom to watch videos on any device they want, including Smart TVs, smartphones, iPhones, tablets, and computers.

Viewers control their content consumption completely

Online video streaming services deliver different types of content, such as on-demand videos, catch-ups, and live streams. Viewers can choose whichever content format is convenient for them. All forms provide different opportunities.

For example, VOD content is available all the time. Viewers can watch as many videos as they want whenever they are in the mood. Catch-ups allow users to watch content broadcast earlier. And live streams allow attending a real-time meeting remotely.

Video streaming services usually offer varied content, providing customers with the possibility to be in charge of what they are consuming. Moreover, they are usually less expensive than traditional cable or satellite television. You can find a subscription for $7 or $20. Television can cost $50 and more.

Furthermore, viewers can watch online streaming services on any device (depending on the provider’s permissions). Some people prefer watching videos of high quality on a big screen – they will likely opt for a TV. Others are content with mobile phones being able to consume videos anywhere they want.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, companies and organizations have all opportunities to generate revenue with video streaming services, while customers choose them for flexibility and convenience. It means that with little effort, you can attract people to your service and monetize content.

A pre-developed solution is likely to have everything you need to achieve this goal. You will be able to focus on marketing and content creation.