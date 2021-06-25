What sets Gas-O-Fast apart from other antacid powder available in Indian market

By Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma

Gas-O-Fast, a product from the house of Mankind Pharma is known for its Ayurvedic antacid powder that has witnessed tremendous growth in the last one year. In Gas-O-Fast sachets, the primary and active ingredients are Swarjiksara and Nimbukamlam and additional ingredient is real Jeera and real Ajwain. These ingredients has legacy to use as a home remedy to get rid of acidity, gas and indigestion.

Gas-O-Fast brand is focused on establishing a stronger presence across the nation. The brand has been investing in products and marketing to garner a larger pie of the market share in the antacids industry.

In our country, people are always keen to explore multiple cuisines which creates issues like acidity, gas, and indigestion problems. Today outside eating habit and a sedentary lifestyle create stomach issues are very common among people. There has been strong demand among people that are looking for Ayurvedic and natural solutions. Brand Gas- O-Fast is an Ayurvedic antacid with the goodness of real Jeera that gives a complete solution to acidity, gas, and indigestion. In the last year, we have seen positive growth in sales among different age of consumers buying Gas O Fast and has received tremendous response from the market.

We are expecting the same trend to continue, and thus we are quite optimistic that will see a jump in the sales this year also. Going by the numbers, the average sale of Gas-O-Fast sachets approximately counts over 1 Crore sachets every month. The brand is quite optimistic that the numbers will increase further due to the rising demand in the market.

In recent times, the brand is effectively working to cater to the market share across different demographics. To make sure, the brand conveys to large people it has launched many campaigns in the last two months by leveraging the true power of digital marketing for targeting, where a different creative is served to different audiences basis the digital affinities and demographics. Gas-O-Fast has been the only brand to come up with a successful and innovative digital campaign in the antacids industry.

The brand has been coming up with new campaigns in regional language to communicate with their target audience in a more personalized way. Recently, the brand has come up with a video campaign in Hindi speaking markets like UP, Bihar, MP, Chattisgarh, in the Marathi language for Maharashtra market, in the Bengali language for West Bengal market, and in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam language for South India markets, featuring their brand ambassadors; Saurabh Shukla and Biswanath Basu and Brahmanandam. Through this, the brand has targeted its regional consumer cohorts on YouTube and other social media handles. Last year, regional campaigns were at their peak in gaining attention and played an important role. The brand has associated Saurabh Shukla, Brahmanandam, and Biswanath Basu as the brand ambassadors to tap into new markets.

We are regularly working on new innovations to explore more natural ingredients and other flavors to enrich our Gasofast Antacid powder range.

Last year, the brand has done association with multiple regional artists and influencers such as Gurpreet Ghuggi for Punjab, Bhau Kadam for Maharashtra, and Anand Mohan for Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP East markets. These regional influencer activities will continue for better brand connect with consumers.