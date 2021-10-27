What‌ ‌Should‌ ‌You‌ ‌Do‌ ‌If‌ ‌You‌ ‌Are‌ ‌Facing‌ ‌Difficulty‌ ‌In‌ ‌Trust/Assets‌ ‌Distribution?‌

The distribution of assets through a trust allows a smooth and hurdle-free process because the trust is formed in a way to give clearly stated instructions. However, despite having a skillfully constructed document, legal issues can arise that will require an heir or a beneficiary to get legal help. A trust litigation lawyer can help you to resolve any disputes and issues that come up during the distribution of the property through a trust.

A trust litigation lawyer can help you to resolve a variety of matters that are related to the distribution of property through a trust such as:

Trust Created By Someone Without Legal Authority

In some situations, the beneficiaries and heirs find out that their loved one who created the trust lacked legal authority to do so. This can cause other involved parties to challenge the validity of the entire document. Another related issue is that the person who created the trust agreement can be of a decreased mental capacity. However, an argument based on challenging the executor’s state of mind will require the complainant to have substantial proof to win in court. Click here to learn more about trust and will litigation lawyers in San Diego.

Maliciously Influencing The Creator Of The Trust

If another trust beneficiary gets a hint that the creator of the trust was coerced into accepting a certain term they can file a dispute. The creator of the trust can be influenced into distributing assets in a certain way that shows these instructions are out of the ordinary. That means the document was created without exercising the right of free will by the creator. In some cases, this can be considered a case of financial elder abuse.

Breach of trust fiduciary

A fiduciary is a legal responsibility concerning the relationship between a trustee and a beneficiary. It requires the person responsible to act following the instructions given in the document of trust. If there is a breach of trust in a fiduciary it can lead to a legal challenge against them.

Document forgery.

Since in most cases the distribution of trust assets happens after the death of the creator of the document. Someone might forge a document to claim an inheritance that is more than the actual portion. This will open the possibility of a civil challenge as well as a criminal proceeding against the forger.

How To Find The Right Trust Litigation Lawyer

Finding the right litigation lawyer can not only be confusing but complicated as well. Every state has its laws and legislations that require separate legal actions based on related but separate claims. You will need to find a lawyer that is an expert in trust, estate, and will litigations. His experience in such matters will allow him to solve any issues without difficulty that can arise during trust litigation proceedings.

