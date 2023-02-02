What the recruiter wants: understanding the motives of the HR officer in the first stages of the communication with the candidate

In order for a conversation with your interlocutor to go as best as possible, you need to know and understand your interlocutor. Since an interview is, simply put, an ordinary conversation, the same rule about knowing and understanding can be applied to this case. In order for your conversation to go as well as possible, you need to clearly understand what the employer needs from you and what his goal is in this conversation. Everything is clear with you for HR – you’re looking for a job, and you came here for an interview. And with HR and their motives, we still have to thoroughly understand. But if you’re actively looking for a job and you still haven’t got luck with one, you can try looking for jobs in Qatar on our website. This is a good opportunity to find a comfortable job and put all your knowledge into practice.

What’s the purpose of the recruiter in a conversation with you

A recruiter is looking for workers who, with their possibilities, will be able to satisfy the needs of the company in a certain position for a certain salary. A recruiter is obliged to work efficiently in order to avoid mistakes in choosing a person. Of course, he’s not the only one who takes part in the selection of a person for a vacancy, after which the candidate will have a conversation with a representative of top management, who’ll make the final decision. But nevertheless, he’s paid a salary to do his job right, and this is in his own interest. Unfortunately, there are incompetent recruiters who refuse suitable employees, and vice versa, let the incompetent ones go further, but this doesn’t depend on you. In turn, you must make every effort to ensure that any recruiter is interested in you.

What happens next?

After you pass an interview with an HR officer, if successful, the next stage awaits you – an interview with the heads of departments that are related to your line of work and directors. Candidates for this level are selected from those who have passed the initial interview. At this level, the hard skills that you possess. If you didn’t know what it is, then this is the name of the professional possibilities that the candidate has, which may be asked to confirm with a test task or something like that. Since this is a serious level, and if you’re trying to get a job in a very serious organization, most likely you’ll need to do something to show in practice that you can. And you’ll need to be ready for it.

But still, in order to get there, you need to go through the main stage – an interview with HR, the purpose of which will be to determine the soft skills related to your future job. These are the candidate’s merits, which include the ability to work together with a team, stress resistance in the workplace and in life, mental flexibility and aspirations for development. When going through an interview, it’s extremely important to present yourself in the right light, not only as a professional, but also as a person who can work well in a team.

Here’s some qualities that are primarily important to recruiters:

your characteristics as a person;

previous work experience;

your motivation to work.

Also, the goal of the recruiter in dialogue with you is to assess the risks associated with your physical condition due to which you’ll need some disease, moving far away, propensity to tell lies or do something illegal and other things.

There are several stages of selection of candidates who’ll be skipped for further interviews, and the recruiter must carefully select all candidates according to criteria such as:

selection of resumes suitable for the vacancy;

calling a potential candidate and inviting for an interview;

an invitation to a face-to-face interview in the office.

And if you successfully pass all this, then the recruiter will direct you further, to an interview with the top management of your potential job. His goal will be to walk this path with every candidate, and select only those who are truly well-suited for this job. And he must choose from all only those candidates who are really worthy of it. This is a rather difficult job that requires a lot of emotional and physical resources.