What To Consider Before Revamping Your Office This Summer

The end of the first quarter is on the horizon. Companies across all sectors reflect on their accomplishments, noting areas of improvement and what should be left behind. They use this time to prepare for the next quarter and how the business aims to thrive and succeed over the upcoming months.

For many businesses, their primary focus will be on whether the company is on target to accomplish its set goals for the year and how the business is doing financially. However, very few will be considering the possibility of redecorating the office space.

Office spaces can influence the productivity of employees. An open-plan office creates the impression that the company is open and welcoming of any discussion. It helps to encourage employees to speak up about their ideas, concerns, or queries about the business. If an office space is outdated in its style and design, and the appearance has seen better days, it can affect employees. It could cause them to lack motivation to complete their work, seeing a decline in productivity rates.

A fresh new look for your company’s office could be a factor worth considering as plans for the next quarter are made.

As summer rapidly approaches, here are a few things to consider before revamping your company’s office.

Plan In Advance

Like planning for the next step in the company’s journey, planning and preparation for an office revamp should also take some time. Many businesses can get swept up in what modern companies are supposed to look like. However, some of these modern designs are not fully functional for all businesses.

As you plan your company’s revamp, identify aspects that work for your company. Looking at what works for your company instead of what others are doing can help you design a space that will help to improve engagement, focus and productivity levels amongst the team.

Identify any issues currently that prevent people from completing work to their highest potential. Ask for your employees’ opinions on what areas of the office could do with improving. Employees will be the ones who use the office space the most; asking for their opinion will provide you with greater insight into how to revamp the area into a productive place to work.

Hiring Professionals Vs DIY

To help the company save money, you may implement some design updates yourself. Certain aspects should be left to the professionals, such as wiring updates and structural changes.

Hiring professionals to complete these tasks can provide peace of mind knowing the tasks have been completed to a high standard and should last for the foreseeable future. Additionally, if you choose to move offices in the future, showing that any structural or electrical work has been professionally completed could help with the selling process.

Some of the alternative tasks you could complete include painting the office walls. A fresh coat of paint can help to transform a space completely. A lighter colour can make a room appear brighter as it reflects the natural light to create the illusion of a bigger space.

To complete such a task, having the right tools will be helpful. It might be the perfect time to consider buying a stepladder for the company. Investing in stepladders will be a worthy purchase your company makes. In addition to providing a step up to help with painting, having a stepladder can be helpful in the office. It can offer assistance to those struggling to reach certain items. It helps to reduce the risk of an employee sustaining an injury from a fall due to climbing onto an unsafe surface.

Consider Company Culture

Company culture varies between businesses and industries. Each company will have its unique culture that is personal to them. When revamping your company’s office, the newly decorated space should reflect the culture of the business. It should be easy for visitors, such as candidates coming in for an interview, to identify the company’s culture based on the layout. These business characteristics make it appealing for talented individuals looking for a role in the company.

For example, some businesses have an open culture that welcomes and encourages employees to share ideas and discuss concepts. One way to reflect this culture is through having an open office plan and seating areas where meetings can be held. Having these

Reinforcing your company’s culture through its design can help to boost morale amongst employees. The boost in morale can help to build a happier workforce. With this more optimistic and more motivated workforce, the company may notice a positive shift in productivity levels and improved quality of work.

For companies debating an office revamp, consider the last time any work was done to improve the appearance of your company’s workspace. If it has been a while, looking into updating the space might be something worth considering. There is an abundance of ways to redesign an office, and each one could help make a difference within your business. As the next quarter begins and summer is on its way, an office refresh might be the step forward your company should take.