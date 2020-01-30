What To Look For When Buying Bulk Flash Drives?

Take a look around you and the one thing you will likely see on every office desk, inside almost every backpack, and purse is a USB. Why are these little tech gadgets found around almost every personal and professional human space?

The answer is fairly simple. The USB flash drive has become essential for everyday life. Technology has taken over almost every aspect of human existence and with that comes the need to store data. This is the main reason for the popularity of the USB flash drive.

What the USB flash drive is and what are its functions?

USB is, of course, an abbreviation of the term Universal Serial Bus. To put it simply, a USB can be described as a storage device that preserves large amounts of data in the form of flash memory, with a combined USB interface.

The USB has been designed to work with electronics such as personal computers (amongst others) and it has been created in such a manner that it only needs to be connected to the relevant device to work. That means a user does not have to install any new drivers in order to use the USB.

The USB runs on electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM), which means that any stored data can be deleted with a simple action or click. Among other things, the USB has the ability to retain data even when it is not in use.

This fact alone makes the USB flash drive far more superior to the more antiquated methods of data storage such as floppy disks and CDS. Furthermore, the USB due to its compact and unique design has the advantage of being immune to scratches and electromagnetic emissions from other electrical appliances.

Most USBs now come with inbuilt protection software to afford users greater security with use. Due to its popularity of use in offices and workplaces alike, this newly added function provides professionals ease of mind when storing sensitive data. If a USB does not have built-in data encryption software, such programs are easily available for users to purchase online.

Benefits of the USB flash drive

Compared to older methods of computer data storage, the USB flash drive is not only more lasting and economical in the long run, it is infinitely more portable and aesthetic.

A USBs solid build allows it last up to several decades if used properly. As to its value for money, several aspects need to be considered. Firstly, the way a USB is designed means that users have access to a storage device that can be used over and over by simply clearing away or deleting unwanted information.

Secondly, a USB is nothing if not diverse. It can be used to store data in multiple formats such as EPUB, MOBI, PDF, for documents and TIFF, JPEG, PNG, MP4, AVI for images and videos. As far as data formats are concerned, the possibilities of storage in a USB are endless.

Thirdly, the sheer quantity of options available to users when it comes to storage space in USBs is mind-boggling. For users who are new to technology and have a limited need for data space, there are USBs purchasable with storage capacity starting from 2 GB to 4 GB. Users who have a standard need can make use of the 8 GB and 16 GB storage capacity. Whereas professionals and offices can make use of the larger storage capacities available in USBs (that also function faster), such as 64 GB, 256 GB all the way up to 2 TB.

Last but not least, for users who prefer their electronic devices to add to the aesthetics for their personal or professional space, some USBs come in brilliant metallic colors and streamlined graceful frames.

Considering the benefits attached to a USB flash drive, it is understandable why they are so popular on a personal and professional level. However, most businesses take into account many other factors when buying flash drives in bulk.

Buying USB flash drives in bulk

There are multiple aspects to consider when purchasing USB flash drives. Under most circumstances, individuals give priority to the storage capacity of the flash drive, the look of it and the price. However, the dynamics are significantly changed when companies get involved and bulk buying comes into the picture.

Fundamentally, the concept of bulk buying involves buying in huge quantities which invariably, reduces the price per item. The same holds true when buying USB flash drives in bulk. However, pricing is not the only factor to consider. The idea is to get maximum benefits for minimum costs.

Companies ought to duly consider their needs and requirements first. Is the USB flash drive being utilized as a marketing tool? Is it meant to give the employees of the company a solution for extensive data storage? Is it supposed to help members of any organization to keep secure sensitive data? Or is it merely being handed out at a seminar or conferences as a giveaway?

Apart from these important questions, companies ought to understand that the USB flash drive itself can be underutilized if the capacity of the drive is not fully used. The transfer speed – that is to say, how quickly data is transferred is relevant. Huge amounts of data are transferred at a varying speed depending on which flash drive is being used. The USB 2.0 is slower than the USB 3.0.

Also, there is no point in handing over USB of much higher storage capacity for promotional purposes. On the other hand, if the USB is being bought in bulk to be used as an advertising tool, then it would only make sense to customize the USB as much as possible.

Moreover, companies need to keep in mind that after-sales services that can be provided in case of any unforeseen glitch can remedy many problems. Also, the company providing the product offers goods with warranties. Considering other aspects, such as shipping charges or the number of countries that the product can be delivered to and that the amount of time required for the shipping.

It is not a possibility to make intelligent decisions without due consideration to all the factors involved in bulk buying of USB flash drives. Hopefully, the insight provided to you will help guide you in the right direction.