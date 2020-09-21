What Value can CPD Certification Provide to Businesses?

Businesses are always looking for new ways to improve their workforce and add value to their organisation. However, there are some who are not aware of the value of CPD certification in the workplace. When staff undertake further training, not only does it help them progress in their career, but it also benefits their current business in more ways than one.

What is CPD Certification?

CPD certification is a certificate given to online courses that have been independently verified by an external party. This means that the user knows they are getting value for money and will not be left out-of-pocket for inadequate information or support.

With the e-learning world estimated to be worth a whopping $325 billion by 2025 scammers have quickly realised there is cash to be made with poor quality courses, that’s why having CPD certification is more important than ever.

Below, we look at just some of the ways CPD certification can help any business.

1. Keeps High Standards

Even the most dedicated, hard-working employees can find themselves slipping in standards as new technologies and methods mean that the best practices are forever changing. Even in a slow-moving industry, refreshing employees’ minds with information is vital.

CPD certificated courses always come with the most up-to-date information and this has been verified to be accurate. This leads to staff knowing current, correct information.

2. Cost-Effective

Training both new and current staff can be costly, but it’s a necessary expense. However, these costs can be dramatically reduced with CPD certificated courses. Courses can be as little as $10 and varying lengths and skill set can be purchased.

Not only does this mean the cost of hiring a training professional is alleviated, but also precious time used to write training plans and courses is removed.

3. Entices The Best Candidates

Nowadays, businesses don’t have to be competitive just to attract clients, but also the best employees. Work benefits are hugely important to those seeking a new career and the promise of training that can help with career progressions is a huge enticement.

When a business actively shows they are willing to train their employees to the best standards, with methods that have proven to work, candidates will be pulled towards that organisation.

4. Keeps Consistency

Making sure everyone in the business is trained to the same standard can be difficult, especially within large teams. It isn’t always viable to have the whole office in a training session at one time and combining this with staff on annual leave or taking a sick day can mean many miss out on this training.

As these courses are completed independently, it means everyone is getting the same information and will not miss out on the opportunity.

5. Flexibility

As we’ve just discussed, it isn’t always possible to have everyone training at the same time. Similarly, those who are highly qualified don’t want to have to partake in courses that are for those new to the industry.

CPD certificate courses can be completed in any length of time and there is no limit to how much or little is done in one sitting.

They can always be reached from any device, so staff can study at work or home, whichever suits them best.

As courses vary from complete novice to expert level, this means they can be tailored towards each employee, depending on their current knowledge.

6. Keeps Staff Loyal

Maintaining loyal staff is crucial to any successful business. Losing staff to competitors can be detrimental to the business, but there are ways to avoid this.

Staff was to feel valued and this isn’t just in a financial way. By showing a willingness to actively train staff with CPD certifications and an eagerness for them to progress themselves and gain as much knowledge as possible can show just how much a staff member is valued.

7. Access To Experts

Directors come with high amounts of experience in their field, but on some occasions, even the most experienced may struggle with a solution to a problem.

They are also often inundated with questions from their staff members, while happy to help, this can take away precious time from their own tasks.

CPD accredited courses provide not just education but a platform to speak to experts in that industry. That access is not restricted once courses are completed, which means there is that extra bit of professional help available as and when needed.

8. Boosts Staff Confidence

Confidence is an attribute not everyone possesses but it is essential to get employees to reach their full potential.

Sometimes, all staff need is that little extra push of knowledge to help them realise their goals. Confidence isn’t just about public speaking, but confidence in the work we produce.

Being able to finish every working day knowing they have produced great work and have the knowledge to continue meeting goals can make all the difference to the individual and the business as a whole.

9. Better For The Planet

Businesses are under increasing pressure to do their bit for the planet. CPD certificated courses are entirely online, removing wasted paperwork and carbon emissions from staff having to travel to attend events.

Not only does this benefit the environment, but it can reflect greatly on a business and can be a really good bit of PR. Even the smallest changes are good ones when it comes to being environmentally friendly.

These are just some of the benefits CPD certificated courses come with, it’s worth every penny for businesses to make the investment in. Talking to staff to find out exactly what they want can also really aid in choosing the right course.