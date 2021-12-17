What will be the impact on Attribution?

By Ray Kingman, Founder and CEO of Semcasting.

1. Facebook has less access to data as a result of ATT changes. With Facebook shifting to other solutions which may stick? Why?

It is well documented that the Facebook advertising engine is taking a blow from the deprecation of the Apple device ID since the 14.5 release. This has their brand advertisers pulling back to some degree until there is a technological fix from either Facebook or another solutions provider. Facebook continues to search for a uniform match key, but we are still in the trial and error phase.

What looks to be happening is the brands themselves have discovered the value of their own customer base and are actively looking to build 1st Party identity graph solutions that, at a minimum, allow brands to associate the value of their customers to their business without dependence on 3rd Party providers. 1st Party identity graphs also bring in a revenue stream that brands won’t want to walk away from. This may be the first step in the next generation of digital identity, possibly starting to associate with customer listings, co-op marketing, and direct deals in digital. These have, to date, been abdicated to the walled gardens or to the agency holding companies trying to apply a uniform solution across their portfolios.

2. How much will Facebook’s action dictate what the rest of the adtech industry decides?

This is completely dependent on the solution – if any – that they come up with. The situation going forward is going to be dictated by the brands who now have a taste of the value that their 1st Party data holds.

In my opinion, the identity situation is at a standoff. The adtech industry is committed to finding ways to engineer themselves out of every challenge. Historically, when a walled garden says “this is the answer,” the adtech industry falls in line. That may still be the case in some situations, but I suspect the brands make the call here.

3. What about Google? How does Google factor into the shift that’s happening here?

Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon have no motivation to share and every reason to secure the barriers of their walled gardens. Replace the Apple ID with the deprecation of the 3rd party cookie and/or future blocking of Android IDs and the same argument applies. If Big Tech can’t figure it out, advertisers are stuck waiting for a chance to get back to optimizing their mobile campaigns. Now that brands understand the value of 1 Party data identities, the adtech industry will be waiting for their next “answer” to fall into place.

4. What’s the future of identity then?

If the brands see sufficient returns from their exploration of building their own 1st Party graph, the momentum will build for brand-specific audiences. The net outcome will be an acceleration of brands building their own walled gardens and that adtech (beyond Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon) will start to embrace the same tactic across the first and second-tier consumer channels. This would logically accelerate the notion of a “constellation identity solution,” fashioned after the direct mail co-op model where non-competitive cooperation at the brand level initiates an investigation into ways to trade IDs in an anonymous manner. The theme then, is that there is no common ID, but the absence of any uniform solution. This would benefit the brands and thus be a frustration to the walled gardens.

5. What will the impact be on attribution?

If the driver of identity is no longer a uniform ID, then the attribution exercise becomes 1st Party driven. Advertisers and marketers are left looking at where the customer ended up on the journey. Each action item a customer takes, whether it be interacting with an ad, visiting a store website, or making a purchase, the action can be attributed to the 1st Party graph.

6. Should we anticipate this being the case in a year’s time?

There are multiple dynamics involved that could be impactful. Of course, one of the drivers may be a magic bullet ID technical solution with cohorts and Unified ID 2.0, but I suspect real change will happen when walled garden stock and revenue have been negatively impacted by isolationist behavior. At that point, I suspect the instinct might change. One or more might break out of their isolationist mentality and share, opening a huge door to redefine the existing market.

Another underlying force to take into account is the possible impact of connected TV (CTV). Networks might have to change their programmatic dynamic, effectively killing it in favor of proprietary IDs that are only operational on select devices or select programming.

There’s also regulatory oversight. Where will the government stand? They could embrace the notion of distributed 1st Party IDs, where the brands have control, protecting consumers from “privacy abuse.” Or, Congress could force sharing of IDs. Either way, the adtech industry will be impacted, and there are many routes open to take.