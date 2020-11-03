What’s The Difference Between Long Term And Short Term Loans?

For many of us, living from paycheck to paycheck is a monthly occurrence and with this comes its own challenges. With the rising costs for bills as well as inflation causing food prices to rise, the smallest elements such as an unexpected bill have the potential to push the budget to breaking point. But with this comes the dilemma of a short- term or long-term loan. How do they differ and how can each one benefit you when faced with a financial emergency?

What Is A Long-Term Loan?

A long-term loan is an amount of money borrowed over a period of more than a year. Though this loan amount will differ depending on the lender, this amount can be used for financing cars, paying off unexpected bills and even emergency home repairs. These can be paid off from between 1-30 years depending on the loan term and can provide you with the alternative finance you need in a financial emergency.

What Is A Short-Term Loan?

A short-term loan, however, is slightly different as this is often a much smaller amount of money that is paid off throughout the course of a year. This is often an unsecured loan as is used for smaller financial emergencies such as unexpected bills or call put fees for unexpected breakdowns. Similarly, to the long-term loan, the short-term loan amount you can borrow is completely dependent on the short term loans bad credit direct lenders UK service that you use and should be considered during the application process. This money from this loan type can be within your account within just 24 hours, allowing you to get yourself out of financial difficulty as quickly as possible.

What Are The Other Differences?

Besides the amount that you are allowed to borrow as well as the different loan types being both secured and unsecured, there are very few differences between the two. Both can be applied for online and both can benefit you should you find yourself in financial difficulty. However, it is important to remember that other forms of long-term loan such as Mortgages can be applied for through the bank rather than through an online application, the same is to be said for car financing that takes place through the dealership or third-party lender.

How Can This Impact Your Credit Score?

As with any loan type, both short-term and long-term loans appear on your credit score. However, the negative impact can be greatly reduced by paying back your loans on time. By working out the APR before accepting the loan, you are making sure that your loan can benefit you and are making sure you can meet each monthly repayment on time. Not only will this better your chances of being accepted for alternative finance in the future, but it will also help you to limit any potential for a negative impact on your credit score in the future.

Regardless of the type of loan that you are choosing, there are several different options for you to choose from that can aid you in getting out of financial difficulty no matter the size of the issue at hand. Which loan type will you be choosing?