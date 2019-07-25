Wheels Wisdom brings its Personalized Car Services to the city of Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 24th July 2019: Wheels Wisdom; personalized car servicing for cars outside the warranty period is launching their car servicing and repairs facilities in the city of Nawabs; Hyderabad on 23rd July 2019.

With headquarters in Bangalore, Wheels Wisdom is all geared up to expand its customized car services to Hyderabad after its successful launch in Kochi in May 2019. Initially, in Hyderabad, they will commence their services in areas including Hitech City, Kondapur, Gachibowli, and Secunderabad and afterwards the entire city. Early customers can also enjoy a flat 10% discount across services during the July and August period.

Wheels Wisdom is an automotive company with superlative levels of domain knowledge that leverages IT and deals with major car servicing problems faced by every car owner like untimely/unsatisfactory servicing, high – bill rates and lack of expert supervision and guidance. Each member of the Wheels Wisdom team is an experienced and extensively trained Technical Advisor. Also, Wheels Wisdom does not employ drivers. Cars are picked up and delivered by the company’s own Technical Advisors.They use the drive to the service center to carry out their initial level of diagnosis on problems reported by customers, and call it the ‘Diagnostic Drive’. It helps them in passing on precise trouble-shooting pointers to the service center upon vehicle check-in.Wheels Wisdom acts as a large and very technical customer to multi brand service centers, where they get their customers’ cars serviced. The company also does not accept any commissions from service centers, and works on negotiated wholesale prices instead.

Elated with the expansion, Sandeep Menon, Founder & Director, Wheels Wisdom said, ‘’We worked hard fine-tuning the company’s people, processes, and technology for scale for over 3 years – operating only in Bangalore. As a result, Wheels Wisdom can now effortlessly scale across cities while ensuring impeccable service quality. Hyderabad is our next big launch after our successful launch in Kochi in May. Customers can expect service levels they have not experienced hitherto when they switch to Wheels Wisdom.”