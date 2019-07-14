When Being Unwell Makes Your Lose Money

It never feels good when you are sick or otherwise feel unwell. And in a lot of circumstances, that feeling of sickness or discomfort can lead to the loss of money. That’s when the situation gets even more frustrating. Sometimes this happens because you can’t work because of sickness. Other times you just can’t get motivated because your body is spending all of its energy healing itself.

Three particular situations can illustrate how sickness and fatigue create conditions where a loss of financial opportunity is present. If you have a sinus infection, you feel miserable. Plus, if you are contagious, you should definitely not be going to work. Thus, sinus infections equal a loss of income.

Second, there’s the matter of chronic fatigue. If you have a job where you have to be energetic to do something, what happens when you don’t have that energy? You immediately start losing out on the power to make money. A third example will be if you are depressed. It’s bad enough when you don’t have energy, but when you also carry around negative feelings, this leads directly to losses of friendship, losses of income opportunities, and losses of the perception of the value of life in general.

Sinus Infections

When you have a cold, the flu, or some other sickness that is bothering you, that can lead to you getting a sinus infection. As soon as you have a fever or are demonstrably ill, you should not be going to work. Simply because of this fact, you’re going to miss out on part of your paycheck. You can try as hard as possible to stay away from situations where you might get sick, but ultimately, it is the strength of your immune system that will keep you away from many types of diseases.

Chronic Fatigue

If you have ever seen anyone who suffers from chronic fatigue, you know how miserable they look. Their eyes never spark with life. They have trouble doing basic everyday things. Especially when it comes to something like work where you have to interact with customers, dealing with chronic fatigue means that you will have fewer interactions with people, and that will thereby lower your ability to gain that clients or earn commissions.

Depression

Then there is the matter of depression. You might not be physically sick, but if you suffer from depression, you just feel terrible. You can’t motivate yourself to get moving, and your relationships and your career will suffer. Because of this, it is no surprise that depressed people have a much harder time getting jobs that have a higher income consistently. Depending on the type of depression that you have, there are clinical or behavioral things that you can do to help yourself out.