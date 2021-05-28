If you are carrying unbearable credit card balances or other high debts, you’ve probably looked at adverts on credit card settlement or debt settlement companies that can help get you out of debt at a fee.

Debt settlement is one of the ways you can use to escape crushing debt. However, it has so many strings attached that can make you wonder whether it’s worth your efforts. But when you’ve accumulated so many debts and you have limited options to escape debts, debt settlement can be an option.

But the question is, when is debt settlement really worth it?

Is It Good To Go For Debt Settlement?

There is no straightforward answer to this question. There are some situations in which debt settlement can help you get out of debt, but there are certain cases in which debt settlement can be a curse.

This is how debt settlement works. When you stop making your loan repayments for about six months or more, your creditors will get concerned, that’s when you make a debt settlement offer. The terms of debt settlement are that you make a small payment then the creditor erases your debt. It’s like dangling a carrot to your creditors. They have to weigh their options considering that you might continue failing to pay your dues. They’ll have two options, either to sue you or to accept your offer. Another option for them is to refer your case to a legal collector.

It’s not an easy task to negotiate with your creditors. That’s why you need experts to help with your debt settlement – Freedom Debt Relief can help with negotiations.

If the negotiations are successful, 25 percent of your savings will go to the debt settlement agency, and another 25 percent will go to the IRS (Internal Revenue Service). That means you’ll only be left with half of your savings.

Does Debt Settlement Affect Your Credit Score?

Before you make a debt settlement offer, it means you must have stopped making payments. This will have a negative effect on your credit score. Recovering from a bad credit score may take you up to seven years. So before you stop your payments, you have to consider how a bad credit score will affect you.

Can Debt Settlement Help If You Can Continue With Your Payments?

If you are in a financial crisis and you can continue paying your dues, debt settlement won’t help much. This is because you’ll be required to make a lump-sum payment for your offer to be considered.

Are You Able To Settle?

Debt settlements help you in the sense that you’ll only pay a fraction of what you owe for your debt to be wiped. Before you put your debt settlement offer, work out the amount you can comfortably pay. If your bank balance is small, your chances of getting a debt settlement may be slim.

You might think of saving more to boost your balance, but does this really make sense? You are seeking debt settlement because you can pay your loans, so saving more would simply not be possible. If you are in a position to save, you would be better off using that cash to settle some of your debts.

Are There Any Tax Implications?

Debt settlement will help you prevent those annoying calls from collectors, but it may also harm you as far as matters of taxation are concerned. Once the debt is settled, any remaining amount will be erased. The Internal Revenue Service will consider the erased amount as your income, and it will attract some tax. There may be some exceptions, but these won’t apply if you are dealing with credit card loans.

The implication of debt settlement is that your tax obligation will increase. The tax obligation can be quite substantial if you were forgiven a huge amount.

The Bottom Line

We revisit the question, when is debt settlement really worth it? As you can see, the answer to this question depends on your situation. What you need to do is to sit down with your financial advisor and consider all available options. If debt settlement is the best for your case, then go for it.