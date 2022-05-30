When Should Car Owners Change Their Summer Tires?

Tires behave differently on the roads with the changes in temperatures. For example, winter tires won’t drive well as they used to on summer roads. This also applies to summer tires which won’t drive well on winter roads. The rubber used to make these tires is different. Winter tires have a flexible rubber to prevent stiffening when the temperatures are too low, and the tire will change its grip on hot summer roads, making it harder to drive.

Drivers are therefore advised to change to summer tires when the season comes. They are made with stiff rubber with specific treads to ensure griping. Also, car owners should maintain the required tire pressure for summer because an increase in temperature causes an increase in air pressure, leading to bursting. This guide will help you understand why you need summer tires. Click this link for more info.

Reasons To Change Into Summer Tires

Your car’s tires are an essential part of the vehicle because they are the main contact with the road. Therefore, the tires contribute a lot to how the car cruises and determines oil consumption.

Most states that experience extreme summers and winters instruct the drivers to change the tires with seasons. Although the seasonal tires are expensive, they are worth the cost. The tires ensure the safety of the driver and the car, and it also makes it easier to cruise on the road.

For example, it is hard to drive on summer roads with winter tires because of their make. Winter tires have metallic studs to break the snow on the road. Driving with these tires can cause the car to slide on the dry roads, leading to fatal accidents.

Also, winter tires have a softer compound to provide traction in winter. The compound also ensures the rubber does not stiffen when the temperatures are too low. Driving on this soft rubber in summer is hard, and it wears out faster. You will incur the costs of replacing the tires sooner than you had planned.

Winter tires do not offer quick braking in summer. This risks hitting other cars or people, leading to accidents.

Reasons Drivers Are Hesitant To Change Into Summer Tires

Although driving in summer tires during summer protects the driver and the car, most people are reluctant to change the tires. Summer tires are expensive to buy and install, which are added costs most drivers are not ready for.

Some drivers do not have extra storage to keep their other tires once they change to the summer ones. The tires should be stored well and protected from direct sunlight and water. Moisture causes rotting of the rubber, weakening the tires. Also, the UV rays can cause the rubber to weaken. Although drivers can take the tires to the garage for storage, they have to pay a fee for the service.

Things To Consider During Your Summer Tire Change

Although the summer tires are expensive, you should not break the bank when buying them. Get quality yet affordable cheap summer tires for your car especially online in Canada. If you cannot afford new tires, purchase second-hand ones, but ensure the tread is not worn out. As opposed to many beliefs, these second-hand cheap summer tires just operate as perfectly as new ones.

When buying second-hand summer tires, ensure they are evenly worn out. Installing new tires at the front and worn-out ones at the rear makes cruising difficult and could lead to accidents. You should also schedule a same-day tire change. Buying the tires and storing them at home to change later is not good. You will procrastinate the change, causing a long unnecessary wait.

Ensure you get the other tire parts like the rim checked because a bad one can cause fast wearing and tearing of your tire. You should also hire a qualified installer to do the job because they know how to identify a good summer tire and install them correctly. The installer should also align the tires to ensure they are functioning well.

Change your summer tires when the temperatures start dropping. It protects them from the cold roads they are not made for. Changing the summer tires during winter also enables them to stay longer, saving you replacement costs. When buying the summer tires, get them from reputable brands, and ensure they have a sign of summer tires to show that they are eligible for the climate.