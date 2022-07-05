Whistling Woods International Announced an International Collaboration with Cu Denver’ College Of Arts And Media

Mumbai, July 5th, 2022: Students of Whistling Woods International (WWI) are set to receive increased international exposure and academic opportunities as the institute announced its collaboration with yet another international academic partner, the University of Colorado Denver’s (CU Denver) College of Arts and Media (CAM) in the USA.

The filmmaking departments at both universities will work together to facilitate staff development, knowledge exchange, joint research, co-production, and cultural dialogues for their faculty and students.

Speaking about the partnership, Rahul Puri, Head of Academics, WWI said, “Since our inception, we have consciously instituted academic affiliations with centers of excellence across the world. This ensures that students have access to opportunities that will augment their careers. We are very happy to partner with CU Denver’s College of Arts and Media (CAM) and believe the association will fuel intellectual discussions at an international level.” Roma Sur, Faculty Lead, Bollywood Connections, CU Denver, said, “I am truly excited about this partnership between the film programme at CU Denver’s College of Arts and Media (CAM) and Whistling Woods International (WWI), Mumbai. The two schools collaborated for the first time in 2019 when CAM students flew out to produce a short bilingual film in collaboration with their cohorts at WWI. This partnership will open up unlimited learning opportunities for students from both institutes and many cross-cultural narratives will be born in fiction and non-fiction cinema.”

This partnership is an addition to WWI’s global expansion roster. The institute has previously collaborated with several international educational institutes across Australia, Europe, the UK, and the US such as Academia Costume & Moda, University of Bradford, University of the Arts London, DePaul University, Metfilm, Syracuse University, University of Greenwich, University of Melbourne (Victoria College of the Arts) to name a few. These alliances have resulted in international degree qualifications, student and faculty exchanges, short-term courses, workshops, joint film projects, and active study groups.