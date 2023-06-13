White Rivers Media’s research based service, ‘Capital Z’ facilitates brands to decode Gen Z better

WRM’s ‘Capital Z’ is a research-based service lab to help build brand intelligence by structured decoding of Gen Z’s social and commercial sensibilities.

Mumbai, 13th June 2023: White Rivers Media recently rolled out its proprietary generation-focused research service lab ‘Capital Z’, which leverages its up to the minute knowledge reserve for brand-generation alignment. As a think tank to C-suite decision-makers, its findings will be pivotal in designing offerings that are a seamless fit for both the evolved values and needs of the next-gen power buyers, that is Gen Z.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtOFqMVyO4F/

Accounting for about 27% of India’s total population, Gen Z is one of the dominant drivers of the digital economy at present. Most industry verticals have already outlined the shift in their consumption and contribution patterns but are yet to derive long-term actionable intelligence.

A more systematic understanding of this dynamic demographic is critical, now more than ever, to build generation-focused brand solutions that serve the dynamic interests of zoomers.

Capital Z and its bouquet of primary and secondary research services aim to strengthen impact across multiple sectors including Media/Entertainment, Banking, Insurance & Finance, Real Estate, Sports & Fitness, D2C to name a few. Capital Z has already onboarded some initial sets of key brands.

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, White Rivers Media, said, “At WRM, we believe in ‘being the most’, and to make the most of the crest of Gen Z in the digital world, our new venture ‘Capital Z’ joins in. With an overwhelming supply of information at their fingertips, Gen Z is malleable regarding brand choices and quick to switch interests. It’s a walk on thin ice for brands to position themselves in this landscape—a problem that our new lab will resourcefully solve.”

Team Capital Z works closely with the stakeholders at the business end to identify trends, insights and behavioural patterns to curate a Gen Z first brand strategy.

“Today, Gen Z makes decisions under the influence of their peers, opinion leaders, current fads, and pop culture. They believe in a two-way communication approach and value sustainable concepts. Considering this generation’s exponentially growing role in redefining the digital economy, it is the need of the hour that brands take a revolutionary, methodical approach to make a meaningful difference,” said Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media on the launch of Capital Z.

The research lab is spearheaded by Keren Benjamin and Swejal Gangan and led by a dedicated team of in-house researchers. One can know more about these services here –

https://www.whiteriversmedia.com/CapitalZ/