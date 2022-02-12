WhiteCub vows Valentine’s Day celebration with vegan gift box

New Delhi, February 12, 2022: India’s pioneering dairy-free food brand, WhiteCub, launched Valentine’s Gift Box that promises romantic indulgence for delicacies and also expresses love for animals. The gift box contains Hazelnut Cashew Spread, Fresh Strawberries, and lots of love.

x

The environment-friendly gift box in red colour is a soulful way to express one’s feelings with loved ones. Locally sourced, the scrumptious strawberries are meant to create a heart-to-heart connection for people who are committed to making this world truly beautiful with love, kindness, and empathetic behaviour.

As WhiteCub – a Vegan dairy alternative food brand in India that serves only plant-based products, the items inside Valentine’s Gift Box are devoid of any interesterified fats, trans fats, or palm oil. Also, the brand’s production process involves no risk of cross-contamination with animal products.

On the launch of Valentine’s Gift Box, Ms. Sonal, Founder and CEO of WhiteCub says, “Love is the need of all living creatures and animals are no exception. Food, especially tasty food and desserts are our legitimate desires and when we share them with others, they strengthen our bonding. But, this love and bonding among humans should not cause cruelty to animals. That’s why this Valentine’s Day; WhiteCub has launched a gift box that is based on guilt-free indulgence. So, let’s show our love to animals as well by having guilt-free desserts.” x “Apart from the gift box, we also offer delicacies such as sinful chocolates, red velvet cake and a wide range of ice creams, including our very popular Strawberry Crush Ice Cream.” Ms. Sonal added.

WhiteCub aims to expand its product portfolio to fill the void in the dairy-free Vegan market segment.

The gift box contains unique assortment of products and will be available on their official website – https://whitecub.in/