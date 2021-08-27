WhiteHat Jr partners with illustrious Institutions such as Harvard Business Publishing, KPMG in India and Stanford Professor Jo Boaler

Mumbai: WhiteHat Jr, a leading live one-on-one online learning platform, has built out a holistic people development charter by partnering with globally renowned institutions such as Harvard Business Publishing (HBP), KPMG in India and Mathematics thought leader and Stanford professor Jo Boaler, to create custom programs aimed at further developing and training employees and teachers and facilitating their capacity for growth, performance, and effectiveness. Through these collaborations, WhiteHat Jr will make accessible world-class initiatives to various divisions within the company ranging from the teacher workforce to operations to sales.

“Our focus has been on building organizational excellence that permeates through each and every function. A key driver of this purposeful and compassionate culture has been investing in the growth and personal development of employees at all levels,” said Trupti Mukker, CEO of WhiteHat Jr. “We are signing up with best in class institutions and thought leaders to help unleash the true potential of the people that matter – our employees and our teachers.”

In just over two years, WhiteHat Jr has not only emerged as a leading platform that has organically attracted registrations from 100+ countries and conducted 8.7+ million live classes but has also hired 16,000+ employees and teachers in India, with more than 65% of them being female.

WhiteHat Jr has been consistently investing in teacher training programs, including its in-house Learning Management System (LMS), comprising more than 10,000 hours of video content. The company now plans to expand its teacher training initiatives by collaborating with Dr. Jo Boaler, Nomellini-Olivier Professor of Mathematics Education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education to upskill its Math teachers by certifying them in a world-class Math teaching course.

In addition, Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) will design, develop, and deploy a strategic leadership learning experience for WhiteHat Jr’s cohort of leaders.

Last but not least, KPMG will provide a Competency Development Programme (CDP) to certify WhiteHat Jr’s Customer facing and Operations teams based on the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt skills and programs.

WhiteHat Jr’s commitment to its employees also extends to various outreach initiatives, including comprehensive Covid care, health and wellness of its employees, mental health awareness programs, and commitment to reskilling employees while on remote work.