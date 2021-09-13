WhizCo collaborates with India’s leading short-video app Josh for influencer management, creator workshops

Josh, India’s fastest growing and most engaged short-video app has partnered with Delhi based talent and influencer management firm, WhizCo to manage influencers and content creators on its app. As part of the association, WhizCo plans to add at least 1000 unique influencers and content creators to the Josh app fold, which is already home to more than 20 million celebrity influencers and talented artists.

According to WhizCo Co-Founder and CMO Prerna Goel, “We are thrilled with the collaboration with Josh, which is an indigenous app with one of the most vibrant short video community. We have already brought on board more than 1,000 micro creators, who are working in over 21 categories and 9 different languages, and plan to scale it further. Apart from engaging influencers and creators, WhizCo and Josh would jointly conduct multiple workshops on weekly basis so that the skills of the creators could further be honed.” She further said that the idea behind conducting joint workshop for creators with Josh is to maximize the community outreach and help talented creators come up with new ideas while continuing to improve their existing content.

In a span of 3 months, over 300 WhizCo creators have crossed 100k followers on Josh with their extraordinary talent and content creation skills. Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh said, “We are excited to introduce WhizCo as our partner, a leaderin the creators and influencers management space. Bringing out the best of talent and creativity to revolutionise the short-video space in India is a vision we have nurtured at Josh and are glad to now share this journey with WhizCo. We believe this collaboration will yield the best results as we look at conducting joint workshops for the creator community to further hone their skills and capabilities.”

The association between WhizCo and Josh assumes significance given the massive spike in consumption of short-video content in the recent past whichcontinues to grow day by day.