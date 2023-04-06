Who will come out of group A in the qualification for Euro 2024: a preview

The group stage of the selection for the European Championship 2024 started in March 2023 and will end in 12 months. After that, the two strongest national teams from 10 groups will make their way to the final part of the tournament.

Five national teams, namely Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, will compete for the next round of competitions from the quintet “A”. After the March confrontations, we can more accurately guess who will leave the group.

Spain

“Red Fury” before the start of the tournament was the main favorite of sextet “A”. After a confident 3-0 home victory over Norway in the first game, this opinion was strengthened. A double for the Spaniards in that match was marked by Joselu and another accurate blow was delivered by Dani Olmo. In the second round, the wards of Luis de la Fuente Castillo went to Glasgow, where they unexpectedly lost to Scotland, having conceded twice from Scott McTominay.

After a misfire with the Scots, there was no tragedy for the Fury Rohi, but it will be more difficult to compete for first place in the group. At the same time, Alvaro Morata and the company will finish in the top two with a high probability. Yet in terms of composition, Spain prevails over all rivals.

Scotland

“Tartan Army” became one of the main selection discoveries in the March segment. In the opening two rounds, Steve Clark’s team defeated Cyprus and Spain at home. After scoring five goals against the Cypriots and the Spaniards, in response, Andrew Robertson and the company did not miss a single goal. As a result, the Scots finished the spring part of the selection at the top of the table, ahead of the second “red fury” by three points.

It was extremely important for Scotland to get off to a good start in qualifying. If, as a result, the “tartan army” cedes the leadership to the Spaniards, then the team will have to compete with the Norwegians for the second ticket to the final part of the European Championship 2024. With a five-point advantage over the Drills at the moment, the Blue-Whites have a good chance of finishing in the top two. At the same time, much will be decided in face-to-face meetings with Norway.

Norway

The Drills went through the first two qualifying rounds without attack leader Erling Holland and were only able to score one credit. First, the guys of Stole Solbakken lost without a chance in Malaga to the “red fury” – 0:3. Then the Scandinavians went to Batumi, where they signed a peace treaty with Georgia. At the 15th minute of the match, Alexander Serlot put the Norwegians ahead, but in the second half the team conceded from Georges Mikautadze. In general, the start for Martin Odegaard and the company turned out to be unsuccessful.

Even if Erling Holland returns to the camp for the remaining matches, it will be difficult to catch up. At the same time, Norway still has chances to pass further and it is too early to write off this national team.

Georgia

“Crusaders” in the March segment played only one match, in which they played a draw with Norway at home. Having conceded first, Willy Sagnol’s guys were able to recoup in the second half. Taking into account the course of the match, the Georgians can consider a set of one test point as a success. It will not be easy to impose a fight between Scotland and Spain on Guram Kashiya with partners, but the players will try to do this.

The Georgian national team has a talented generation and a good coach. So, the Crusaders can surprise and, for example, finish third in the group. At the same time, it is unlikely that the “white-reds” are able to aim at at least the second line.

Cyprus

The Cypriots, like the Georgians, had only one match in March. At the same time, in Glasgow, Temur Ketsbai’s wards lost without a chance. In addition, the “islanders” lost to the “tartan army” in almost all statistical indicators.

Costakis Artimatas and partners play in a rather weak national team. Given the rivals, success for Cyprus will be a set of at least some credit points. The Blue-Whites will try to prepare for home matches, but one should not expect serious achievements from this team.

Our forecast

Cyprus is the main outsider of this quintet, which can already be written off. Georgia should be considered a “dark horse”, but the maximum for the “crusaders” is third place. Spain should step up and win the group, while Scotland and Norway are likely to compete for a second spot at Euro 2024. Based on the current advantage of the Scots, it is the “tartan army” along with the “red fury” that is most likely to proceed further.