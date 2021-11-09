Why Are More & More Entrepreneurs Looking Into SMSFs?

Image via Pexels (CC0 License)

To start, what is an SMSF? It stands for a self-managed super fund, and it is a private super fund that you manage by yourself. This differs from other super funds that are managed by others, meaning you have less control over your investments.

The idea is that you invest money in your super-fund and control where it goes and how you invest it. This is one of the reasons a lot of entrepreneurs are starting to be intrigued by them. A greater level of control could provide you with more financial benefits, such as gaining more money from your investments.

Moreover, there are other reasons why an SMSF is starting to grow in popularity:

More tax flexibility

You can see a greater level of tax flexibility with an SMSF compared to other funding models. When the SMSF complies with all the correct rules and legislations, it means that any earnings are taxed at a rate of 15%, which is lower than what you’d get from other alternatives. You also benefit from having no tax on any earnings that you gain after 60, setting you up perfectly for a good retirement fund. Entrepreneurs are keen to put their money to good use, which is why an SMSF seems like a smart idea with its flexible tax rates.

Available in many forms

Perhaps one of the main reasons for the sudden growth in popularity is that an SMSF is now available in many different forms. A traditional SMSF will concern itself with stocks and shares investments. However, you can now get an SMSF crypto, which lets you invest in the different cryptocurrencies on the market. The ability to enjoy better tax flexibility and control over investments in the crypto market is extremely appealing to entrepreneurs and investors.

Greater asset protection

Finally, it’s shown that a self-managed super fund can provide you with a more effective way of protecting your assets. This is particularly true when looking at things like bankruptcy or creditors trying to claim your assets. As such, you can see why an SMSF is particularly attractive to entrepreneurs or business owners. It’s a great way of tying up personal assets to protect them in case things go wrong in your business. Your company might start losing money and being unable to pay creditors, so they come demanding payments. By keeping assets in an SMSF, you prevent them from being able to access them and take them from you.

By all means, there are drawbacks to SMSFs that might put some people off. Furthermore, there’s a lot to learn and discover about them before you begin. As with any type of investment opportunity, research is the first priority. Look into self-managed super funds, consider if these advantages outweigh any cons, then take your time when setting one up. This article isn’t intended to convince everyone to go out and set one up – it’s more to look at why entrepreneurs are suddenly so interested in them. After reading these points, you now know!