Why Do You Need Air Conditioning for Your Office Space? Your Main Questions Answered

There is no denying that the ideal temperature can be conducive to productivity and efficiency, and a lot of businesses are already relying on the temperature they can control, not just for enhanced productivity and efficiency but also to give staff and customers the comfort they deserve. But air conditioning is an investment, and you want to be sure that your investment pays off. There are many reasons why air conditioning can be one of the best investments you will ever make, but why do you need air conditioning for your office space? What are the concrete benefits it can bring? Here, your main questions are answered.

Regarding the law

Under the Workplace Health, Safety, and Welfare Regulations of 1992, there are requirements for the UK work environment. Regulation 7, in particular, deals with indoor workplace temperatures, and it states that workplace temperature should be reasonable. There is no maximum or minimum temperature included in the regulation, but it also says that workrooms in the UK should be a minimum of 16C, with 13C as a minimum if the work is comprised of intense physical effort.

The benefits

There are indeed a lot of benefits that come if you have the proper temperature in your office. These include the following:

Better air quality

We all know how vital it is to retain air quality, especially in an indoor workspace, and with the right air conditioning system (such as a system from a commercial air conditioning company like https://www.sub-cool-fm.co.uk/commercial-air-conditioning/), your office can effectively filter out allergens, dust, and other potentially harmful particles, and unpleasant odours can be reduced as well. With better air quality, you can also reduce problems with colds and allergies and coughs, leading to a healthier and more able workforce.

When humidity levels are too high, this can make your office space feel much hotter than it actually is – and humidity can well lead to problems with mildew and mould and result in respiratory illnesses. When the humidity level is too low, it can also cause irritation of the throat and dry eyes. You want the temperature in your office to be constant and comfortable no matter what the temperature is outside so your staff can stay healthy – and you can decrease the likelihood of sick leaves and downtime.

Enhanced comfort for everyone

Humid and uncomfortable indoor temperatures can affect your staff’s productivity levels, which can definitely be detrimental to your operations. But if you install an air conditioning system, you can contribute to the enhanced comfort of everyone – whether it’s your team or clients who visit your premises. A cool office during hot weather can be a comfortable haven for your staff, and a well-heated office during the winter season is welcome indeed. Your air conditioning system can quickly respond to temperature changes outdoors, which allows you to stabilise your indoor temperature much more rapidly.

Prolong the lifespan of equipment

Your office equipment is a substantial investment, and you would want to prolong your equipment’s lifespan so you can optimise its use. That said, the proper air conditioning can protect your equipment and make them less likely to break down or overheat. The same is true for office furniture and documents, which will not be exposed to high humidity levels that can affect their integrity.