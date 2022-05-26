Why do you need an investment advisor for investing in equity markets?

By Sanket Borgaonkar, Chief Strategy Officer, Brighter Mind

“Investing in the equity market is simple but not easy” – Warren Buffet

Now-a-days people are proactively making their investments in the stock market. Thanks to the financial awareness program which is making people understand the importance of investing.

But how will you make sure that you have invested in the right stocks? There are many sources where you get the spectrum of information, but how can you trust the information available on open-source platforms?

It makes picking the stock for investments difficult. Unfortunately, many information sources distract their audience and sell wrong information. Also, many of us rely on ‘pay for tips’ platforms from an unauthorized source.

Here comes the role of an investment advisor who can design a quality portfolio for you. They help you to optimise the returns from the equity investments. But while choosing an investment advisor, you should make sure that they are SEBI Registered investment advisors like Brighter Mind.

Still, confused about why you should consider an investment advisor?

Here are some of the reasons to approach an investment advisor for your equity investment advisory services:

Saves your time

Most of us are working professionals and lack the time and resources to perform an exhaustive research. Equity market investment requires deep study and strategic decision-making to generate good returns from the portfolio. Hence, constantly changing market dynamics make it difficult to self-manage the equity portfolio.

However, an equity investment advisor makes things easy for you. They have dedicated time and resources which helps you to stay up-to-date with the market and make good investing decisions. They have the knowledge and expertise which you can leverage to efficiently manage your portfolio.

Expert advice

Being registered investment advisors, they are the experts in equity markets. As a client, you can take advantage of their knowledge and expertise to optimise your portfolio. Also, you can understand their investment style and get deep insights into the stock market. This will also make you feel comfortable about your investments.

Quality investment portfolio

In equity market investment, the quality of stocks in the portfolio matters a lot. This is because the performance of these companies is directly linked to the portfolio returns. Unfortunately, many people get emotionally attached to some of the companies and prefer to stick with the stock even if it is not performing well.

This is where the investment advisor can help. They can help you make the right decision for your portfolio without any emotional conflict. This helps you to sail through the market volatility and also helps you create a quality portfolio for yourself.

Active Portfolio Tracking

Equity market dynamics are changing every day. Hence it is important to closely track the investment portfolio so that volatility doesn’t hamper the returns.

An investment advisor tracks all the recommended stocks very closely. You can leverage their expertise to keep yourself updated on your portfolio stock activity. This can help you to get rid of poor stocks and enter into quality stocks at the right valuation. With an investment advisor, you have the opportunity to timely rebalance your portfolio and optimise the portfolio returns.

Better Diversified Portfolio

Investment advisors help you carefully curate the equity portfolio according to your needs. With their expertise, you can create a diversified portfolio. It is a well-known fact that diversification is important as far as equity investments are concerned. This will reduce the portfolio’s overall risk and will help in stabilising the portfolio.

Conclusion

Generally, people rely on friends, family, and news to decide on their stock pickings. But the fact is that when they hear any news from the media, they are last in the crowd to get that news. Hence, SEBI registered investment advisor becomes very important to get that edge in stock market investments.

They will not only help you in taking a rational investment decision but also provide activity tracking so that you can make necessary changes in the portfolio and optimise returns.

After all, it is the ‘returns on investments’ that matter.