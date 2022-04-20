Why Drive-Thru Is Helping to Improve Customer Service

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

The market for drive-thru restaurants has really taken off in recent years with many high street chains moving out to areas where they can provide drive-thru facilities for their customers. This is driven by demand as more customers now love the idea of being able to buy their favorite sandwich or coffee without having to find somewhere to park and then walk to the restaurant. Although drive-thru is less personal and more transactional, it is helping to improve customer service. Here are some of the reasons why.

It Reduces Waiting Time

Thanks to drive thru technologies, it makes a customer feel that they are no longer waiting around for their order to be prepared. They order from one window or speaker and by the time they drive to the next one to collect their food, for them. Even if there is a long queue to place their order it seems to move a lot faster in a car than in a store.

It Is Easy

It is so easy to go to a drive-thru that many people don’t want to go into the store these days. They don’t have to go through the inconvenience of finding somewhere to park and it means that they can eat and run too. Alternatively, they can go and find a nice spot to park to enjoy their food and don’t have to stare at the same four walls if they don’t want to.

Accuracy

Using a drive-thru is so easy that there is little room for error. People place their order, and it comes up on the screen so that they can check it. The same order also goes through to the kitchen who knows it is the next thing they have to prepare, and it goes out as it is written on the screen. This streamlined approach leaves very little room for error, so the customer rarely gets anything they didn’t order.

Hygiene

Using a drive-thru can be more hygienic. It is no surprise that they have become increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic as people did not want to leave their cars, go into a restaurant, and risk coming into contact with things that other customers had touched. Using a drive-thru meant that they could put a physical barrier between them and their server and keep their environment sterile.

Safety

People feel safer using a drive-thru because it means that they do not have to get out of their cars and go into the restaurant. Lots of people would feel nervous about doing this, especially at night when they might be anxious about someone stealing their car or even getting into their car and harming them when they came back.

There are many reasons why using a drive-thru has improved customer service, which in turn has made them more popular. As restaurant chains thrive on providing this service, it is safe to say that many other chains will jump on board. The drive-thru industry is set for phenomenal growth and is driven by customer service.