Why Should Businesses Invest in EV Charging Stations?

With the growing concerns about climate change and the detrimental impact of traditional fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, the urgency to transition towards sustainable transportation is more significant. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has shown promising potential to reduce carbon emissions and combat environmental degradation.

However, a crucial challenge hindering the widespread adoption of EVs is the limited availability of charging infrastructure. Many businesses and commercial spaces lack the necessary charging stations, impeding the growth of e-mobility and deterring potential EV owners.

Neglecting to invest in EV charging stations hampers individual companies’ environmental commitment. It contributes to a broader societal issue, perpetuating reliance on fossil fuels and delaying progress toward a sustainable future.

To proactively foster e-mobility and align with eco-conscious consumer values, businesses should seize the opportunity to invest in EV charging stations. This article will highlight EV chargers for business, their advantages, applications, types, etc. Stick to this article to get insights on unknown facts!

How would you define EV Chargers for business?

An Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for business refers to a charging station designed and installed specifically for commercial or business establishments to facilitate the charging of electric vehicles. As the adoption of electric cars continues to grow, companies are recognizing the importance of providing EV charging infrastructure to attract and retain environmentally conscious customers, employees, and partners.

Types of EV Chargers for Businesses

There are several EV chargers for businesses exist. Get highlights on key charger types in the following section:

Business Series Wallbox:

A versatile EV charging solution for businesses, with 7 kW and 22 kW power options. Controlled through a Smart App, it offers fast charging and WiFi Mesh support for seamless connectivity. MID-Certified Electric Meter ensures accurate billing.

TS02 Series:

Robust charging for businesses and public stations, with 2×7 kW and 2×22 kW variants. OCPP compliant for smooth integration, equipped with Type 1/2 connectors for broad EV compatibility. MID-Certified Electric Meter for precise billing.

PD 20 Series:

High-powered Level 3 charging for businesses. 20 kW output, efficient and compact design. CCS1/2 Connector for wide EV compatibility. MID-Certified Electric Meter for accurate invoicing.

TF 60 Series:

High-performance Level 3 charging for businesses and public use. 60 kW power for rapid charging in busy locations. Ethernet, 4G, and WiFi support for seamless management. 95% efficiency and AC/DC compatibility.

RF 120 Series:

Powerful Level 3 charging for businesses. 120 kW output for ultra-fast charging. AC/DC support for various EV models. 95% efficiency, Type A electrly RCD for safety against electrical faults. Suitable for high-demand locations and long-distance routes.

Revolutionary Features of Electrly Next-Gen Business EV Chargers

Multiple benefits exist for Electrly business EV chargers. The key ones for your reference include the following:

Unmatched Charging Velocity:

Cutting-edge business electrly EV chargers offer lightning-fast charging times, impressing customers and encouraging repeat visits.

Unrivaled Durability:

Top-tier materials and rigorous testing ensure these chargers withstand harsh conditions with minimal maintenance needs.

Seamless Convenience for All:

User-friendly RFID and mobile app operation and exceptional compatibility make charging effortless for every customer.

Tailored Aesthetics to Reflect Your Brand:

Fully customizable chargers with white-labeling services allow you to align the design with your business style, leaving a lasting impression.

Business Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers: Empowering Diverse Industries

Here are some of the industries where Business EV Chargers are making a significant impact:

Healthcare Sector:

Hospitals and medical facilities are witnessing a surge in the use of electric vehicles as healthcare professionals and patients embrace eco-friendly transportation options. Installing EV chargers in healthcare facilities supports sustainability initiatives and ensures that doctors, nurses, patients, and visitors conveniently access charging infrastructure.

Hospitality Industry:

Hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments are embracing electric vehicle charging solutions to enhance their offerings for eco-conscious guests. These businesses attract environmentally aware travelers by providing EV chargers in their parking areas and positioning themselves as responsible and forward-thinking establishments.

Parking Lots and Garages:

Public and private parking lots and garages are ideal for installing Business EV Chargers. With the increasing number of electric vehicles on the roads, offering charging facilities in parking areas becomes a competitive advantage. It encourages more people to consider electric vehicles for their daily commute.

Property Developers:

Real estate developers are incorporating electrly EV charging infrastructure into their projects to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicle owners. From residential complexes to commercial buildings, installing EV chargers is a proactive step that enhances the value of the properties and attracts potential buyers or tenants who prioritize sustainability.

Residential Communities:

Homeowners associations and residential communities recognize the importance of EV chargers within their premises. By providing charging stations in common areas or individual parking spaces, residents with electric vehicles can conveniently charge their cars at home, eliminating the need to rely solely on public charging infrastructure.

Street Power Poles:

As cities and municipalities strive to become more eco-friendly, street power poles with integrated EV charging points are gaining popularity. These charging stations blend seamlessly with the urban landscape, allowing electric vehicle owners to charge their cars while parked on the streets.

FAQs

What safety measures are incorporated into the business chargers of Electric?

Electrly’s business chargers have undergone meticulous safety assessments and are equipped with advanced protective features. These include electrical safeguards, ingress protection, and impact resistance, ensuring they can endure potential risks and function reliably under adverse conditions.

What are the installation options for Electric business chargers at my location?

You can opt to wall-mount, pedestal-mount, or fix business EV chargers on the floor. To facilitate a smooth installation process, you can get a comprehensive installation guidance service alongside a detailed manual with step-by-step instructions.

Is frequent maintenance necessary for Electric business chargers?

Our business chargers are designed to minimize the need for regular maintenance as long as they are utilized in accordance with the guidelines specified in the product manual. Expect them to have a prolonged lifespan and maintain optimal performance over extended periods.