Why Should You Buy a ULIP Plan?

We all make choices in life that can hugely impact our future. Any of them have the potential to alter the direction of our lives. It is particularly critical in terms of the financial choices we make to control our spending and savings. When it comes to making investments, the well-being of our loved ones is the most significant concern for most of us.

If you are the sole earning member of your family, you must have a sound financial plan to address all current and future expenditures. Like most people, you must want a financial portfolio that strikes a balance between investment opportunities and wealth creation. A Unit Linked Insurance Plan, or ULIP, is a form of life insurance policy that combines investment and insurance, as you might know.



Image Source: Shutterstock

It is important to devise a strategy that is tailored to your family’s specific needs. First, let’s understand what is ULIP in detail:

What is ULIP?

A ULIP is a form of investment product that is unique in that it provides a range of benefits. With a ULIP, you can get life insurance as well as investment returns from mutual funds. When you purchase a ULIP, you must pay a premium amount in order to keep the policy active.

A part of the premium is used to secure life insurance, while the rest is used for investment purpose. The investment portion of the ULIP goes into the funds of your preference. It can be difficult to choose the best ULIP plans. You should evaluate your risk appetite and match them with your financial objectives and investment capabilities.

Let’s look at some benefits of ULIP which can be valuable:

Get Life Insurance and a Savings Benefit in One Plan

If you have purchased a ULIP policy, you will be able to merge life insurance and savings benefits into one package. Based on your financial goals, you have the freedom to choose the proportion of your premium sum that goes into the savings and the investment aspect.

Depending on your risk appetite, a ULIP strategy also helps you to take advantage of market-linked assets such as debt, equity, and others. You should choose an acceptable investment instrument based on the level of risk that you are comfortable with. For example, if you have a high-risk tolerance, you may want to consider investing in the stock market.

Take Advantage of Long-Term Gains

Since ULIP policies have a five-year lock-in period, one of the main advantages of investing in one is the long-term growth potential. As a result, if you invest for a longer period of time, you have a higher chance of having better returns.

The corpus you accumulate as you plan and invest in the best ULIP strategy can be used to achieve various goals, such as paying for your children’s higher education, repaying a home loan, car loan and so on.

Tax Advantages

When investing in a ULIP scheme, you can take advantage of some tax advantages. Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961 allows for the following tax deductions:

The premium you pay for a ULIP is tax-free up to a cap of Rs 1.5 lakh per year

The maturity proceeds of a ULIP with a premium over Rs. 2.5 lakhs are no longer tax-exempt due to reforms made in the Union Budget 2021. The death benefit from the insurance aspect of the ULIP is tax-free.



Image Source: Shutterstock

Adaptability

By the year 2025, India’s average age will be 29 years. With such a large proportion of the population being under the age of 30, it is critical to meet their investment needs. One of the best ULIP policy advantages is the versatility it provides to the policyholder over the investment tenure, allowing them to adjust their needs as they change.

Your insurance provider may offer you the choice of:

Changing your fund option

Changing your life cover amount

Changing your premium amount

Adding a rider

After completing a few formalities, you can easily modify the details listed above. It’s worth remembering that the frequency and charges are subject to change depending on the insurer.

Change the Funds Per Your Choice

With a partial investment in market-linked securities, you can easily move between investment options, such as debt and equity, as your needs change. You can turn to more attractive fund alternatives if you feel your risk-taking abilities have changed at a certain stage of life and you expect a steady flow of funds.

Finding the best ULIP plans for your needs will provide you with a variety of benefits as well as instil a habit of disciplined saving in you. You will reap the rewards of saving while still financially protecting your future by investing early and thinking long-term.