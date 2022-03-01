Why You Need Disability Insurance

Disability insurance should be considered by most people as unfortunately, illnesses or accidents can unexpectedly happen at any time.

What is Disability Insurance?

Disability insurance is an insurance contract between a policyholder and an insurer. The policyholder agrees to pay a regular premium amount. In return, the insurance company agrees to give them benefits in the event of the policyholder losing their ability to work.

This disability may be temporary, or it may be permanent.

Every insurance company has its own definition and criterion of disability. So, every case is different and is dependent on the policies provided by the insurance companies.

Different Types of Disability Insurance Policies

Disabilities can be of various types, and that is why there are different types of disability insurance policies.

Remember that all these types of disability insurance policies are designed to give you some benefits if you are no longer able to work

Some of the different types of disability insurance policies are as follows:

1- Social Security Disability Insurance

In the US, the government offers Social Security upon retirement. Social Security plans also provide coverage benefits in the form of disability insurance. However, the benefits are less as compared to the disability insurance one can buy privately.

Also, it is very hard to qualify for disability insurance through social security plans. And so, experts suggest that people should not rely on it alone for the replacement of their income in the event of them losing their ability to work.

2- Short-Term Disability Insurance:

This kind of disability insurance policy caters to short-term or temporary disabilities.

This policy replaces 60 to 70% of the income for a couple of months only. It does not provide benefits for more than a year.

The premiums are lower for this type of policy.

The waiting period is the time it takes for the policy to start replacing your income once disability strikes. The waiting period is shorter in the case of this type of policy.

A shorter waiting period also makes the premiums a little more expensive.

3- Long-Term Disability Insurance:

A long-term disability insurance policy is designed to replace around 50 to 60% of your lost income in the event of a disability. This policy lasts for many years in case of a long-term or permanent disability.

The waiting period is longer in this case.

There are several other factors involved in these policies, like Own-Occupation and Any-Occupation.

For instance, a surgeon is no longer able to perform surgeries because of a disability with their hand. But they are perfectly capable to do other tasks. Then, this type of case comes under the policy of Own-Occupation.

Then, if a person becomes unable to do any work, they come under the policy of Any-Occupation.

The premium costs and policy designs then change completely for all such cases.

So, it is safe to say that disability insurance policies vary from case to case and from one insurance company to the other.

The bottom line

If your family is dependent on you or if you are in a high-risk occupation field, please consider disability insurance to ease your mind and your beloved’s.